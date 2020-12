Vaginal discharge? Probably your body is trying to tell you something

White discharge or leucorrhoea is a common problem among women. The problem is faced mostly by teenage girls. A little bit of white discharge is not an issue but too much of it is a matter of concern. Let’s dive more into this topic and understand what causes vaginal discharge and what could excessive discharge mean. Also Read - Looking for ways to lighten your vaginal area? 5 home remedies you can try

WHAT IS VAGINAL DISCHARGE?

The perception of vaginal discharge can be very polarised. While some people, especially teens, can find it strange and can even get worked up about it, others get used to it as a common occurrence. A woman’s body flushes out fluids and cells through discharge from the vagina. Production of discharge can start a few months before your menstrual cycle and thin out after menopause. Also Read - Apple cider vinegar and other natural remedies for vaginal yeast infections

This discharge is nothing, but a mucus secreted by the glands present in your cervix. The fluid includes secretions from the Bartholin’s glands and the endometrium. It contains a large number of bacteria and dead cells that are present around the cervix. Some bacteria inside this fluid are beneficial as they prevent pathogenic bacteria from multiplying. It also maintains the acidic pH balance around the vagina. Also Read - Yes, baking soda and yogurt can keep your vagina free of bacteria

Vaginal discharge in women can vary in a lot of ways including factors like appearance and consistency. There are aspects that can influence your discharge such as your menstrual cycle and change in hormonal levels or pregnancy. Other influencers are your stress levels or change in exercising routine. So, your discharge can change with or even without it being a cause of concern. Hence, it is all the more difficult to figure out whether you should pay attention to it or not.

Here is everything you need to know about what that stain in your underwear is trying to indicate to you. Though this is considered normal, sometimes, the type of vaginal discharge may mean that you require medical attention. In that case, consult your doctor immediately.

HOW MUCH IS NORMAL?

Firstly, to clarify, the presence of this sticky substance itself is normal. The amount can vary and there is no set amount that is considered normal. A healthy woman’s body generally produces about 4 ml of vaginal discharge just within a day. The amount can be more or it can be less than that without it indicating some kind of problem. Remember that the amount of vaginal discharge can go up significantly during ovulation, pregnancy and even after having oral contraceptive.

TYPES OF VAGINAL DISCHARGE AND WHAT THEY INDICATE

Vaginal discharges can be of many types, some normal and some that may raise concerns. Here, we speak about the different discharges based on their consistency, smell and colour.

#Thick And White Discharge

#Clear And Watery Or Stretchy Discharge

#Brown Or Bloody Discharge

#Pinkish Discharge

#Yellow Or Green Discharge

#Thin And Grey Discharge

PROBABLY YOUR BODY IS TRYING TO TELL YOU SOMETHING

While vaginal discharge is normal and is considered important to understand the functioning of the glands and internal hormonal secretions, the excessive discharge could be the symptom of more than one underlying conditions. Therefore, it’s important to be aware of the various physiological changes or conditions that may be resulting in excess secretion of the fluid.

#Stop Using Tampons At Night

Some women use tampons on their last days of the menstrual cycle when the blood flow is light and forget to remove it. If not removed on time it can cause severe medical problems in terms of sepsis, infection and spread further. Infection can lead to abnormal white discharge.

#Hormonal Birth Controlling Pills

Women who use hormonal birth control pills experience an increased amount of vaginal discharge.

#You Are Ovulating

You will observe increased discharge fewer days prior to and in the middle of your menstrual cycle when your body prepares to release an egg from the ovary. This is a completely normal and healthy phenomenon and occurs as the progesterone level of your body becomes high.

#You Are Experiencing Arousal

When you are aroused, your genitals blood vessels start to dilate. Following this, the vagina releases fluid which helps to lubricate the walls and increase discharge.

#You Can Be Pregnant

If you are pregnant, its very normal to experience increased thin, clear, or white vaginal discharge with a musky smell. It helps to protect your foetus from infections that can travel up the vagina and into your uterus, which can result in painful urinary tract infection. It is a way of lubricating your birth canal to enable normal delivery. But if the vaginal discharge contains blood then it is a matter of concern, immediately seek your gynaecologist’s help.

HOME REMEDIES TO GET RID OF ABNORMAL VAGINAL DISCHARGE

If you are experiencing abnormal white discharge, you should immediately consult your expert who will prescribe you medication. Along with that also try these natural hacks.

#You Should Opt For Banana

The high fibre content of it helps you to get rid of that abnormal vaginal discharge. Eating an over-ripe banana is the best food to stop the white vaginal discharge.

#You Should Opt For Fenugreek Seeds

They are antibacterial in nature and can help you to tackle abnormal vaginal discharge. Soak some fenugreek seeds in water. You can strain and drink the solution after some time.

#You Should Opt For Yoghurt

It is loaded with high amounts of good bacteria which regulates the internal infections and can eliminate the foul smell and white discharge. Have a bowl of yoghurt and you are sorted!

#You Should Opt For Rice Water

It is a rich source of starch. It has demulcent properties which can treat inflammation and itching. So, just drink rice water – wash the rice, strain the water and drink it and you will be able to feel good as you can get rid of inflammation and itchiness. Go for it today!

#You Should Stay Hydrated

If you drink adequate water you will be able to regulate your vaginal infections. This can also help you to flush out the toxins from your body.