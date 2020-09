Cannabidiol or CBD oil, as it is commonly referred to as, is a natural compound derived from cannabis. It is said to have amazing therapeutic effects without any psychoactive effects. It can offer relief from a range of conditions including pain and inflammation, anxiety, nausea and more. It is available in many forms and you may easily find lotions and creams containing CBD oil in the market today. It is also available for hi-tech vape devices. But, as we all know, e-cigarettes are dangerous. So, it is better not to opt for this. Of course, some people may experience some adverse reactions, this is by and large safe for most people. If you are on any medication for any underlying health conditions, consult a doctor before using this oil. Also Read - What is CBD oil and why it is increasingly gaining attention from researchers?

Add it to massage oils for pain relief

This oil can significantly reduce pain and inflammation. Just add it to your usual lotion of massage oil and apply it topically in the area that is paining. You can also apply it directly to affected areas. This is a great remedy for stiff and achy joints. Arthritis patients can get a lot of relief from regular use as can patients of injuries.

Use this oil to get relief from stress and anxiety

In today's world of stress and anxiety, it becomes necessary to find a natural solution to mental health issues. CBD oil can offer relief from depression and anxiety. In fact, according to a study published in The Permanente Journal, CBD oil can help reduce anxiety in young children too. You can place a drop or two of this oil under the tongue for quick relief. The active ingredients are absorbed directly into the bloodstream and you will see results anywhere between 5 to 15 minutes. You may also add it food or beverages. But it will take time for the effects to show this way. You will usually see results between 15 minutes to 2 hours. Even smoking or vaping CBD oil can provide immediate relaxation.

Use this oil to maintain your blood sugar levels

Diabetes is an inflammatory condition and CBD does have anti-inflammatory properties. Experts say that this oil can reduce insulin resistance and moderate blood sugar levels of people with type 2 diabetes who are not on insulin. But consult your doctor first before trying out this remedy as it can interact with some medications. Just put a couple of drops under your tongue and let it get absorbed. Alternatively, you may also add it to your food. This will disguise the taste. But the action will be slow.

It can offer relief from nausea and vomiting

If you are suffering from nausea and vomiting, just hold a few drops of this oil under your tongue so that capillary blood vessels in the mouth can absorb the compound efficiently without it having to travel through the digestive system. This can help with nausea that may be the result of different causes, including chemotherapy and radiation therapy.

Side effects of CBD oil

This oil is great for a number of purposes. But it may also affect some people adversely. Some of the side-effects of this oil are drowsiness, a decrease in appetite, diarrhea and sudden weight gain or weight loss. Some people may also experience dizziness and fatigue. If you experience any adverse reaction, stops the use of this oil immediately and consult a doctor.