Urinary tract infections (UTIs) are caused by bacterial infection, so doctors usually treat them with antibiotics — but is it possible to treat a UTI without antibiotics? Yes, UTI is a common condition which often requires proper treatment but home remedies can also help. Also Read - Bladder pain: Causes and natural ways to ease the discomfort

UTI can be painful and can have several symptoms. Some of them are

A burning sensation when peeing,

Frequent urination

Cloudy or dark urine

Urine with a strong odour

A feeling of incomplete bladder emptying

Pelvic pain

According to the data, UTI is not specific to a single gender but still, women are more prone to this infection. And there is a reason why it is so. The tube that carries urine out of the bladder, is shorter in women than men. This makes it easier for bacteria to enter and reach the bladder which causes the infection to develop. Also Read - Vegetarian diet may reduce UTI risk: Here are some other ways to prevent the infection

Home Remedies to Treat UTIs

Antibiotics are used to treat UTIs and are sometimes used in low doses long-term to prevent recurrence. There are also several home remedies that can help you to protect your uterus from such a viral infection. So, without any further ado, here are the top 5 home remedies to fight UTI. Also Read - 5 foods to stay away from if you have urinary tract infection

Stay Hydrated

Drink! Drink! Drink! Consumption of a lot of fluids is one of the easiest ways to help prevent and treat UTIs. Water helps the urinary tract organs to get rid of the waste from the body efficiently while retaining vital nutrients and electrolytes.

In a single sentence, drinking plenty of liquids can decrease the risk of UTIs by making you pee more, which helps remove bacteria from the urinary tract.

Increase Your Intake Of Vitamin C

Vitamin C is an antioxidant that helps to improve immune system function. Vitamin C also reacts with nitrates in urine to form nitrogen oxides that can kill bacteria. It can lower the pH of urine, making it less likely that bacteria will survive.

In one sentence, increasing vitamin C intake may decrease the risk of UTIs by making the urine more acidic, thus killing off infection-causing bacteria.

Consume Organic And Unsweetened Cranberry Juice

Most of the women who suffer from UTIs consume cranberry juice to bring down the pain and keep the uterus healthy. Why so? Let’s understand it here. Cranberries work by preventing bacteria from adhering to the urinary tract, thus preventing infection. Therefore, drinking unsweetened cranberry juice is one of the most well-known natural remedies for urinary tract infections.

Follow A Healthy Diet

What you eat plays a very important role in how you feel. Over the years studies have suggested that a good and healthy diet can help you prevent UTIs. Here is a checklist of foods that you should avoid and foods you should consume.

Foods to avoid

Foods that may irritate the bladder include:

Coffee Alcohol Citrus fruits Tomato-based foods Artificial sweeteners Spicy foods Foods to eat

The following foods, on the other hand, will not irritate the bladder and also provide nutrients:

Pears Bananas Green beans Winter squash Potatoes Lean proteins Bread, especially whole grain Nuts Eggs

Practice A Healthy Sexual Intercourse Routine

One of the most important thing that you should keep in mind to protect yourself from UTIs is to maintain a healthy and safe sexual relationship with your partner. Sexual intercourse introduces bacteria and other microbes from outside the body to the urinary tract. Practicing good sexual hygiene can help to reduce the number of bacteria that people can transfer during intercourse and other sexual acts.

Some of the good sexual hygiene rituals include:

Always use a barrier contraception such as a condom.

Wash your genitals before and after having sex.

Urinary tract infections or UTIs are a common problem and can be frustrating to deal with. However, there is always a way. Staying hydrated, practicing some healthy habits and supplementing your diet with some UTI-fighting ingredients and foods are good ways to lower your risk of getting them.

NOTE: Home remedies are always natural and has no side effects. However, they are unlikely to be as effective as a prescription treatment. If symptoms persist, visit a doctor immediately for proper medications.