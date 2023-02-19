Unpleasant Smell From Genital: How to Get Rid of Vaginal Odor

Unpleasant Smell From Genital: How to Get Rid of Vaginal Odor

Is your vagina smelling? Try these quick home remedies.

Bad odor coming from the women's genital can be a sign of something terribly going wrong inside the body. Yes, you read that right. Unpleasant vaginal odor can be caused due to poor hygiene practices, extremely bad diet, and not taking personal care. According to experts, it can be produced due to an infection or poor vaginal health. This organ is not supposed to smell bad, but there are times when a bad odor comes out of it. Let's take a look at some of the reasons:

Dehydration, or not drinking enough water Food habits, or diet you are following Medications Menstrual cycle Hygiene

"Your genitals are not supposed to smell like roses or lilies, but a bad odor from there could mean something serious happening to your body. You must get yourself checked by a gynecologist immediately when you spot such a smell," Dr. Dipti Jain, Belle Vue.

Causes of Vaginal Odor

As the experts say, the natural secretions from the women's genitals can produce an odor. This is a normal thing for everyone. But, one should take it seriously when it starts stinking stronger than usual. Here are some potential causes of stronger or abnormal vaginal odor:

Sweating Poor hygiene Vaginitis Trichomoniasis Bacterial vaginosis (BV) Rectovaginal fistula Cervical cancer Vaginal cancer

Home Remedies For Vaginal Odor

Tired of an unpleasant smell coming from your genitals? Before you get yourself checked by a doctor, try these simple yet effective home remedies to stay fresh and keep poor vaginal odor at bay.

Tip Number 01: Shower or Bathe Regularly

Keeping your body parts is not only important to keep bad smells at bay, but also maintaining a regular hygiene practice can help avoid the accumulation of the smell that is unpleasant.

Tip Number 02: Do Not Wash Your Vaginal Area

It is important to keep the genitals clean, but washing inside the vaginal canal is not a good idea. Experts say that it can be dangerous to clean the vaginal area from the inside especially with fragrant soaps. Why so? This can have a negative impact on the women's genitals' natural bacterial makeup and pH.

You may like to read

Tip Number 03: Drink Water

It is extremely important to keep your body hydrated from the inside when you are trying to keep bad odor at bay. Drinking plenty of water encourages healthy sweating and fluid release.

Tip Number 04: Eat Clean

What you provide your body is what your body shows up. According to the experts, a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins, will elicit a softer scent compared with greasy, fast foods.