Hypertension Can Cause Heart Attacks: 7 Lifestyle Changes to Control High Blood Pressure

Lifestyle Changes to Control High Blood Pressure

Do you have hypertension? You might be in danger of having a heart attack. Consider making these 7 lifestyle adjustments to keep your heart healthy.

At least 4.6 million deaths in India can be prevented by 2040 if half its hypertensive population controls its blood pressure, according to the first-ever report released by WHO on the global impact of hypertension. According to the estimate, 188.3 million individuals, or 31% of the total population of the nation, are currently affected. In the report, the global health body has highlighted that uncontrolled high blood pressure (140/90 mmHg or greater) can cause kidney damage, heart attack, stroke, heart failure, and many other health issues. "High blood pressure is to blame for 52% of all fatalities in the nation that are caused by cardiovascular conditions like heart attacks," said WHO.

Taking this report forward, in this article, we will look into how high blood pressure wreaks havoc inside the heart, and what a person can do in order to stay safe from suffering the complications of this condition.

Can Hypertension Lead To Heart Attacks?

Yes, hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, can lead to heart attacks. Wondering how? High blood pressure can cause severe damage to the arteries, making them prone to developing plaque, a buildup of fatty-waxy substances, cholesterol, and other elements. This plaque formation inside the arteries can lead to narrowing and hardening of the arteries, reducing blood flow to the heart muscle. Over time, this can weaken the heart muscles and make it more susceptible to a heart attack or cardiac arrest.

A heart attack happens when the blood flow to the heart muscle gets hampered suddenly. This may occur if an artery becomes blocked with a blood clot or if an artery's plaque ruptures. The heart muscle starts to deteriorate when it does not get enough oxygen. This can cause damage to the heart muscle and lead to heart failure.

How To Manage High Blood Pressure?

Heart attacks are significantly more likely to happen when a person has hypertension, and the likelihood grows as the condition worsens and persists. People with uncontrolled hypertension are more likely than those with controlled hypertension to suffer a heart attack at a younger age.

However, the good news is that medicine and lifestyle modifications can help you control hypertension. An individual at risk can lessen the risk of a heart attack and other significant health issues by reducing their blood pressure. Here are some tips for controlling hypertension:

A Healthy Diet

Following a healthy and nutritious diet can help an individual control high blood pressure and reduce the chances of suffering a heart attack. Eat a healthy diet low in salt and saturated fat.

Exercise Regularly

Want to keep your heart healthy and keep hypertension at bay? Try to include workouts in your daily routine.

Maintain a Healthy Weight

Obesity is another contributing factor to hypertension. You must keep your weight under check to prevent high blood pressure.

Quit Smoking

Love smoking? Quit immediately in order to keep your blood pressure under control.

Limit Alcohol Intake

Stop drinking alcohol when you have high blood pressure. Excessive alcohol can trigger risk factors for hypertension.

Manage Stress

Managing stress is important when trying to keep high blood pressure under control.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

