Did you know that coconut oil can help cure piles? We doubt!

If you have extra-virgin coconut oil at home, you have the solution for a gamut of common health problems. It is known as the best beauty buddy for your skin and hair, but its benefits and uses go far beyond this. Coconut oil is a superfood and can benefit your health in many ways. Here we have listed 6 unbelievable coconut oil home remedies that you didn't know about.

Coconut oil is mainly composed of healthy fats called medium-chain fatty acids, such as caprylic, lauric and capric acids. This oil is also one of the best sources of healthy saturated fat, with almost 90 percent of the fatty acids in it being saturated. Many experts believe that natural saturated fats help increase HDL (good) cholesterol levels in your body and promote heart health. Let's look at some of the amazing home remedies using coconut oil.

Improves Thyroid Function

You may not believe this, but coconut oil can support your thyroid function. The fatty acids in coconut oil can promote the production of thyroid hormone. Therefore, it is especially good for people with hypothyroidism, also known as an underactive thyroid. Plus, it increases metabolism and aid weight loss, two common problems faced by people suffering from hypothyroidism. Also Read - Home remedies: How to use baking soda to treat heartburn

For thyroid problems, experts suggest consuming 2 or 3 tablespoons of virgin or extra-virgin coconut oil daily.

Boosts Oral Health

Oil pulling using coconut oil is considered to be highly effective in improving oral health. Studies suggest that coconut oil can kill bacteria in the mouth and help prevent bad breath, tooth decay, cavities, gingivitis and gum disease.

Often associated with Ayurveda, oil pulling involves swishing oil in your mouth to remove bacteria and promote oral hygiene. Take 1 tablespoon of extra-virgin coconut oil and swish it around in your mouth for 15 minutes and then spit it out. Do this daily in the morning before brush your teeth. You can also gently massage a few drops of coconut oil on your gums daily.

Fights Alzheimer’s Disease

The medium-chain triglycerides in coconut oil can boost brain health as well as prevent or delay Alzheimer’s disease, an irreversible, progressive brain disorder that causes a decline in memory, behavior and mental capabilities.

It has been found that coconut oil weakens the effects of beta-amyloid peptides, which are one of the contributing components to neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer’s disease. Consuming 1 to 2 tablespoons of organic, cold-pressed, virgin coconut oil daily may do the trick.

Treats Eczema

For years, coconut oil has been used to treat eczema or atopic dermatitis, a chronic skin condition characterized by patches of dry skin that become inflamed, itchy, red, cracked and sore. Coconut oil has antibacterial and antioxidant properties, which help restore skin health, heal damaged skin and prevent scarring.

To treat eczema, apply extra-virgin coconut oil to the affected skin 3 or 4 times a day. Also, you can consume 1 to 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin coconut oil orally once daily.

Cures Piles

Piles, commonly known as hemorrhoids, are swollen veins in your anus and lower rectum. Coconut oil has an anti-inflammatory effect that helps soothe the inflamed veins and promotes quick healing. Plus, coconut oil is a natural laxative that can help you get relief from constipation, one of the main causes of piles.

To regulate your bowel movements, consume 1 to 2 teaspoons of extra-virgin coconut oil daily, and apply the oil on the hemorrhoid after each bowel movement to reduce the irritation and swelling.

Reduces Seizures

Doctors usually recommend the ketogenic diet (very low carbohydrate, very high fat) for people with epilepsy to control seizures. Coconut oil is one of the main components of a ketogenic diet, mainly because it has medium-chain triglycerides. The recommended dosage of extra-virgin coconut oil to reduce seizure is 1 teaspoon 3 times per day, which is to be gradually increased to 2 tablespoons a day.