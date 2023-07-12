Type 2 Diabetes Management: How To Lower High Blood Sugar Levels Naturally

Type 2 Diabetes Management Tips For Women

Yes, it is possible! Here are some tips by doctor to lower your high blood sugar levels naturally.

Type 2 diabetes is a prevalent health condition affecting millions of women worldwide. It is characterized by high blood sugar levels resulting from insulin resistance or the body's inability to effectively use insulin. Making certain lifestyle modifications can indeed be beneficial for women with type 2 diabetes. It has been seen that women are at risk of gestational diabetes, which arises during pregnancy. According to a recent study, the lifetime probability of males having diabetes after the age of 20 is 55.5%, while the figure for women is 64.6%.

Dr. Suruchi Mandrekar, Consultant in Internal Medicine at Manipal Hospital in Baner, Pune, explains how women can manage the signs and problems of type 2 diabetes in this article. To learn more about the advice, continue reading.

How To Bring Down High Blood Sugar Levels

By doing some positive changes in their daily routines, women can improve their blood sugar control, reduce insulin resistance, and achieve better overall health. Some of the lifestyle modifications that can help women with type 2 diabetes include the following:

Eat Healthy: Follow A Nutritious Diet

Healthy eating and adopting a balanced and nutritious diet are essential and the key to managing high blood sugar and its complicated symptoms. Focus on consuming whole foods, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit the intake of processed foods, sugary beverages, and refined carbohydrates. Consider working with a registered dietitian to create a personalized meal plan.

Regular Physical Activity

Engaging in regular exercise can help improve insulin sensitivity and manage blood sugar levels. Aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic exercise per week, along with strength training exercises twice a week. Consult with your healthcare provider before starting any exercise program.

Weight Management

Maintaining a healthy weight or losing excess weight can have a significant impact on diabetes management. Losing even a small amount of weight, such as 5-10% of your body weight, can improve insulin sensitivity and blood sugar control. Combine a healthy diet with regular physical activity to achieve and maintain a healthy weight.

Stress Management

High levels of stress can negatively affect blood sugar levels. Explore stress management techniques like mindfulness meditation, deep breathing exercises, yoga, or engaging in hobbies and activities that bring you joy. Finding healthy outlets for stress can positively impact diabetes management.

Quality Sleep

Prioritize getting enough restful sleep. Poor sleep can affect blood sugar control and insulin sensitivity. Aim for 7-9 hours of quality sleep each night. Establish a relaxing bedtime routine, create a sleep-friendly environment, and avoid stimulating activities before bed.

Regular Monitoring and Medical Care

Monitor the blood sugar levels regularly and work closely with your healthcare team. The prescribed medications and attend regular check-ups to monitor your progress. Diabetes is a complex condition, and your healthcare provider can guide you on the best treatment plan for your specific needs.

High Blood Sugar In Women: What To Keep In Mind?

Women can take control of their health by adopting a healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise, maintaining a healthy weight, managing stress, quitting smoking, and following proper medical care. By making these lifestyle changes, women can potentially reverse type 2 diabetes, improve their overall well-being, and reduce the risk of long-term complications associated with the condition. It is important to consult with healthcare professionals to develop an individualized plan that addresses specific needs and goals. However, it's important to consult with your healthcare provider before making any significant changes to the lifestyle or treatment plan. They can provide personalized recommendations based on your unique health profile and guide you toward effectively managing and potentially reversing type 2 diabetes.

