Home Remedies For High Cholesterol Levels: 5 such spices that can be used to manage the presence of high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

High cholesterol levels, also known as the severe condition in which the body's cholesterol goes way too high than the normal range. Cholesterol is a waxy substance that is found in the blood. Cholesterol is required for the building or making of healthy cells. However, high levels of cholesterol can raise or increase the risk of heart failure, or chronic health conditions.

Each body has both good and bad cholesterol. While good cholesterol is needed by the body to function actively and produce vitamins. And high levels of this cholesterol can have major effects on health. It can make you feel tired and fatigued by reducing the blood flow in the arteries, which can put high pressure on the heart, leading to heart attack, and other major heart problems. Today, we will discuss if home remedies can help a person with high levels of cholesterol, fight the condition or not.

Can Home Remedies Help Manage High Cholesterol Levels

Yes, certain changes in your diet and daily lifestyle can actually help a person fight high levels of cholesterol. These diet changes comprise include -- adding more fruits and vegetables and loading up with unsaturated fats.

Apart from adding fruits and vegetables to the diet, one can also add just a cup of green tea to keep cholesterol levels under control. According to the studies, green tea comes packed with antioxidants that help in restricting bad cholesterol levels in the body and keep you feeling light and active.

5 Spices To Help Manage High Cholesterol Levels

Indian kitchens are full of spices which come packed with several health benefits. Therefore, today we will reveal the names of 5 such spices that can be used to manage the presence of high levels of cholesterol in the blood.

Turmeric

Turmeric, also known as haldi is one of the most commonly found spices in the Asian kitchen. It comes packed with an active compound known as curcumin. Tumeric powder is an excellent source of antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory properties that are effective in treating chronic health disorders such as chronic inflammatory lung diseases, pancreatitis, gut issues, heart risks, etc. Turmeric, rich in curcumin helps in lowering cholesterol levels.

Black Pepper

Black pepper, also known as kali mirch. It is a staple spice in the Asian kitchen. Black pepper comes packed with an active ingredient called piperine which is a great antioxidant and has great antibacterial properties that help in keeping cholesterol levels under control. It also helps in breaking down fat cells, which helps in keeping cholesterol levels in check.

Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an excellent spice that comes with health benefits, including managing chronic heart ailments. It is a great source of antioxidant and has anti-microbial properties that effectively supports natural insulin production, thus helping in reducing blood cholesterol.

Fenugreek

Fenugreek, also known as methi seeds comes packed with several health benefits, and one of them is controlling cholesterol. It contains certain compounds which have the property to slow down the absorption of cholesterol in the intestine and in the liver.

Ajwain

Widely used for seasoning, Ajwain not only adds flavour to the dishes but has several medical purposes. Ajwain comes packed with fatty acids and dietary fibres that help in maintaining cholesterol levels. Ajwain also has Ayurvedic properties, it is used as an antiseptic and has antioxidant properties that help the body fight against infections and contribute to the proper management of the cholesterol levels of the body.

(Disclaimer: The above suggested dietary changes are to be adopted only after consulting a doctor or physician.)