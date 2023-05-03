Turmeric Tea For Diabetes: Can Haldi Help Bring High Blood Sugar Under Control?

Turmeric Tea For Diabetes: Can Haldi Help Bring High Blood Sugar Under Control?

Should you be adding turmeric to your diet when suffering from high blood sugar? Let's find out the answer.

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric which is also known as haldi in India has long been a staple in Asian cuisine, and in recent years it has earned an international reputation as a cure-all. The reason is its immense health benefits. This easily available pantry ingredient not only enhances the taste of your dishes but adds tons of health goodness to the plate. From aiding digestive issues to managing weight, turmeric has many health benefits, when consumed the right way.

Apart from these, turmeric is also an answer to cure chronic health issues including Alzheimer's disease, heart disease, allergies, depression, multiple sclerosis, and even diabetes an irreversible disease which is marked by high blood sugar levels. Today, in this article, we take a look at how turmeric, one of the most common spices, can help in solving the issues of diabetes, or high blood sugar levels.

Can Turmeric Help Prevent or Treat Type 2 Diabetes?

Yes, turmeric which is also called haldi in India offers antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects that may play a role in lowering blood sugar levels. The ingredient or component that makes turmeric such a powerful herb is curcumin, which is the primary active chemical in this yellow-orange spice. Curcumin is rich in antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, that help in aiding health issues.

TRENDING NOW

According to an article published in the Indian Journal of Clinical Biochemistry, antioxidants are helpful in fighting against free radicals, which are molecules produced by lifestyle habits such as smoking, drinking alcohol, eating fried food, or being exposed to air pollution or pesticides, and these habits are culprits of causing oxidative damage.

How Does Turmeric Help In Managing Diabetes?

Well, the answer is simple. As per studies, when combined with proper diet and exercise routine, this golden spice can help with blood sugar management. Type 2 diabetes is just one disease which is linked to unusual inflammation and oxidative stress. And as discussed above, turmeric plays an important role in managing these two conditions effectively.

In particular, oxidative stress likely plays a role in insulin resistance, the hallmark of type 2 diabetes that affects insulin secretion and leads to uncontrolled blood sugar. Because of its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, turmeric supplements may help with blood sugar management in people with type 2 diabetes.

You may like to read

How To Consume Turmeric When Suffering From Diabetes?

Turmeric helps reduce sugar with its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties by boosting insulin production in the body. The best way to start your morning when suffering from diabetes is to sip into a warm cup of turmeric tea. This tea is packed with all the health benefits and ingredients that works wonder in managing blood sugar levels. You can also add turmeric to your milk and enjoy a warm cup of golden milk.

RECOMMENDED STORIES