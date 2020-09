Turmeric has been part of traditional Indian medicine for centuries. It is commonly used to treat digestive problems and pain. In India, people have been drinking turmeric milk for ages for various good reasons. The golden milk holds a plethora of health benefits, from boosting your immunity to promoting weight loss and relieving cancer symptoms. Curcumin, the main active ingredient in turmeric, is a very strong antioxidant and has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. Research has also shown that this brightly-colored spice can benefit people struggling with chronic joint pain from osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Also Read - Home remedy for joint pain: Can ginger be used as an alternative to anti-inflammatory drugs?

The latest evidence came from a small study published on September 14 in Annals of Internal Medicine. Researchers from the University of Tasmania in Australia found that patients with knee osteoarthritis who took turmeric experienced significantly less knee pain, compared to those who received a placebo. The study included 70 patients over 40 years old with knee osteoarthritis. Half the patients received two capsules with a total of 1000 mg of turmeric each day for 12 weeks, while the other half received a placebo. The patients who took turmeric reported better knee function and less pain at the end of the study. In fact, four participants stopped or decreased taking other pain medications. But none of the patients taking turmeric reported any side effects, the study noted.

Turmeric recipes for joint pain

Several studies have found that curcumin has the ability to block certain enzymes and cytokines that lead to inflammation, suggesting turmeric as a complementary treatment for arthritis. There are many ways you can add turmeric into your diet. You can make turmeric tea, add turmeric powder to your milk or alternatively you can take turmeric capsules. You can add turmeric powder in curries, smoothies, or salads.

How to make turmeric tea

You can buy turmeric tea from online stores or make your own. To make your own turmeric tea, boil 2 cups of water with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder and 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper. Black pepper enhances the absorption of curcumin.

Let it simmer for 10 to 15 minutes and add lemon, honey, or milk to taste.

Ingredients for turmeric milk

For a single serving of golden milk, you need 1/2 cup (120ml) of unsweetened milk, 1 tsp of turmeric, 1 small piece of grated fresh ginger or 1/2 tsp of ginger powder, 1/2 tsp of cinnamon powder, 1 pinch of ground black pepper and 1 tsp of honey or maple syrup (optional).

Mix all these ingredients in a small saucepan or pot and boil. Let it simmer for about 10 minutes. Strain it and drink. You can top it with a pinch of cinnamon. You can store this drink in your refrigerator for up to five days and reheat it before drinking.

Turmeric milk can support a healthy brain and heart, stronger bones, and improved digestion. The antibacterial and antiviral properties may protect your body from infections, while the antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties may strengthen your immune system.

Dosage of curcumin capsules

Curcumin supplements and capsules are the easiest and most efficient way to increase curcumin intake. Most supplements come with piperine (black pepper) to enhance absorption.

The recommended dosage is 500 milligrams twice a day. Curcumin supplements may interact with medications. So, always talk to your doctor before taking supplements.