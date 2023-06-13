Turmeric For High Cholesterol: How Haldi Powder Helps In Managing Blood Cholesterol Levels

Does turmeric help in managing blood cholesterol levels? Read on to know the truth.

Cholesterol is a waxy substance which is found in your blood. This fat-like substance helps the body make cell membranes, essential hormones, and most importantly vitamin D. The body needs this to make new cells. However, when present in excess amounts, this substance can have some serious impact on the body, as it can block the arteries, leading to chronic heart conditions. In this article, we will make you understand how you can use one of the most common kitchen spices to ensure your cholesterol levels are not crossing their limits.

There are many Ayurvedic herbs that are present in your kitchen pantry. All these ingredients fall under the spices category, and they are capable of taking care of several health conditions. Yes, you read that right! health conditions. You can prevent high cholesterol levels with some of these kitchen staples.

Turmeric Health Benefits

Turmeric, also known as haldi is rich in curcumin, which not only gives this spice a vibrant yellow colour but also provides it with anti-inflammatory properties. There are several health benefits attached to turmeric. From managing symptoms of arthritis to taking care of your blood cholesterol levels, turmeric is one answer to many health conditions. Here is a list of all the good things that turmeric can do to your health when consumed the right way and in the right quantity:

Turmeric comes with natural anti-inflammatory properties. Turmeric can increase the antioxidant capacity of the body. Turmeric is good for managing joint pain and cramps. Suffering from body pain? Add turmeric to your diet. Curcumin present in turmeric can boost brain-derived neurotrophic factors. Turmeric has properties to help the heart perform better. Anti-cancer properties are also present in turmeric. Curcumin is also used in treating symptoms of Alzheimer's disease. And one of the most important ones is it can help manage high cholesterol levels.

Turmeric For High Cholesterol: How Does It Work?

Turmeric is a staple pantry ingredient in many Asian cuisines and is also one of the most famous herbs that are being used as a traditional medicine to treat various conditions. Ayurveda says turmeric is one of those herbs that can be effectively used to treat problems with the skin, upper respiratory tract, joints, and digestion. But did you know its benefits and role in managing high blood cholesterol?

This article explores and explains the various effects of turmeric on the body and how it may help lower your blood cholesterol levels. We have also asked experts to share their knowledge on how to use this herb safely, its possible side effects, and other tips for reducing cholesterol levels.

Can turmeric help lower cholesterol?

Yes, turmeric has been found to show positive results for those who want to fight the complications caused by high cholesterol levels in the body.

Turmeric can reduce serum LDL levels which can help in managing cholesterol levels. It can also reduce a person's chances of suffering complications of cardiovascular diseases. Curcumin is a natural herb, which is why it doesn't come with tons of side effects (when consumed the right way). Experts say that turmeric is better than conventional drugs.

"Taking a prescribed amount of turmeric (curcumin) alongside dietary phytosterols may improve the cholesterol-lowering effect," said Dr Dhriti Madhavan. In a review study (conducted in 2021), experts looked into the effects of curcumin on cholesterol. As per the results, the experts stated that they have found that curcumin/ turmeric can significantly reduce one type of lipid in more than two-thirds of the studies. Studies that used a bioavailable formulation of curcumin reported a better impact on lowering cholesterol. "If we look at the studies that were conducted over the years, we can easily conclude that turmeric has positive effects on keeping a check on blood cholesterol, however, more research is needed to confirm its benefits," Dr Madhavan added.

How To Consume Turmeric

Well, as we always say, it is important to understand the right way to consume a particular herb to enjoy all the benefits that it can invite to your body. The same goes for turmeric as well. Here are some ways to add this ingredient to your diet:

Add it to your soups Add it to hot water and lemon drops Add it to your regular tea Sprinkle it into a smoothie Add it to your salads Use it as a salad dressing Add it to your milk

Possible Side Effects

Nothing comes without a set of side effects. The same goes for turmeric as well. Here is a list of all the side effects of turmeric that shouldn't be missed.

Diarrhoea Nausea Headache Dizziness Digestive disorders Skin allergies Unusual bleeding

NOTE: It is important that you consult a doctor or a dietician before making any visible changes to your daily diet.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned above are for general information purposes only and should not be considered professional medical advice. Make sure you always consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet or daily routine.

