Turmeric For Arthritis: Here How Haldi Can Help Ease Joint Pain And Inflammation

Tumeric also known as haldi powder, is one of the most commonly found ingredients in the kitchen. Apart from adding flavours to the dish, turmeric comes packed with some amazing health benefits that are worth talking about. One of them is managing or reducing inflammation and pain in the joints. Arthritis, which is a chronic health condition that can cause severe joint inflammation and pain, can make your daily life miserable or hard to live. However, adding haldi powder, or turmeric to your daily diet can help with this.
Turmeric Is Rich In Curcumin
Haldi powder or turmeric is yellow in color, and the reason is the presence of curcumin in it. It is a chemical compound that provides turmeric its yellowish colour. But, this is not it. Curcumin is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and is also used in managing some chronic health conditions as it is also a great source of antioxidants. Today, in this article we will take a look at how adding turmeric to your daily diet can help ease chronic pain in the joints due to Arthritis.
Arthritis can cause severe swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. There are two most common types of arthritis -- osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. While osteoarthritis leads to the breakdown of the cartilage, which covers the ends of the bones, Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, causing severe pain and discomfort.