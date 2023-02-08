Turmeric For Arthritis: Here How Haldi Can Help Ease Joint Pain And Inflammation

Turmeric For Arthritis: Here How Haldi Can Help Ease Joint Pain And Inflammation

Turmeric, also known as 'Indian Saffron' comes packed with anti-inflammatory properties, take a look at how you can add this spice to your daily diet to manage the symptoms of Arthritis.

Tumeric also known as haldi powder, is one of the most commonly found ingredients in the kitchen. Apart from adding flavours to the dish, turmeric comes packed with some amazing health benefits that are worth talking about. One of them is managing or reducing inflammation and pain in the joints. Arthritis, which is a chronic health condition that can cause severe joint inflammation and pain, can make your daily life miserable or hard to live. However, adding haldi powder, or turmeric to your daily diet can help with this.

Turmeric Is Rich In Curcumin

Haldi powder or turmeric is yellow in color, and the reason is the presence of curcumin in it. It is a chemical compound that provides turmeric its yellowish colour. But, this is not it. Curcumin is rich in anti-inflammatory properties and is also used in managing some chronic health conditions as it is also a great source of antioxidants. Today, in this article we will take a look at how adding turmeric to your daily diet can help ease chronic pain in the joints due to Arthritis.

Arthritis can cause severe swelling and tenderness of one or more joints. There are two most common types of arthritis -- osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. While osteoarthritis leads to the breakdown of the cartilage, which covers the ends of the bones, Rheumatoid arthritis is a disease in which the immune system attacks the joints, causing severe pain and discomfort.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms of Arthritis

Apart from swelling, leading to pain and discomfort in the joints, depending on the type of arthritis, some signs and symptoms of this condition can include --

Pain Stiffness Swelling Redness Unable to move or walk

Can Turmeric Help Arthritis Patients?

Yes, evidence suggests curcumin acts in many different ways to reduce arthritis symptoms.

Curcumin is a rich source of antioxidants. Curcumin works as a TNF-inhibitor A great anti-inflammatory agent Works well in managing to swell Booster immunity system

How To Take Turmeric or Curcumin

Studies suggest turmeric and its components can potentially alleviate arthritis inflammation and pain. So, here are some ways in which you can add them to your life to manage arthritis symptoms:

You may like to read

Add it to your dishes as a spice Have turmeric tea in the morning Consume it as a supplement Add turmeric to your milk before sleeping Have one inch of raw turmeric root, with jaggery every morning empty stomach Add it to your smoothies

(Disclaimer: The benefits and uses of turmeric, also known as 'Indian Saffron' are backed by science. However, make sure to consult a doctor before making any changes to your daily diet)

RECOMMENDED STORIES