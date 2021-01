Tuberculosis is a contagious bacterial infection that primarily attacks your lungs and gradually spreads to various other parts of the body. If you are suffering from this disease, symptoms like blood in the cough, tiredness, fatigue, chest pain, weight loss, night sweats, and fever will persist. Consult a doctor if you are experiencing these symptoms. Also Read - What is World Tuberculosis Day 2020: Significance, History and theme and significance

Apart from the lungs, tuberculosis can spread to other parts of your body including lymph nodes, bones, brain, kidneys, and heart through the bloodstream. This may lead to spinal tuberculosis, joint destruction, meningitis, impairment of kidney function, and improper heart function.

Tuberculosis: Natural Home Remedies To Accelerate The Healing Process

While there are various medications available for the treatment of the condition, there are other effective ways of managing the condition successfully. Though it cannot be treated purely at home – natural remedies can help accelerate the healing process and it also helps you recover at a faster pace.

7 Home remedies that you can try if you’re suffering from tuberculosis:

#GARLIC

The thought of consuming a whole piece of garlic can be weird, isn’t it? Even though it stinks, garlic is rich in sulfuric acid which is extremely good for those who are suffering from tuberculosis. It helps fight the bacteria that cause tuberculosis. Garlic also has antimicrobial properties and can also boost your immune system.

#MINT HELPS IN CURING TUBERCULOSIS

Mint has anti-bacterial properties and helps in the healing of the tissues affected by tuberculosis. Mix one teaspoon of mint juice with two teaspoon honey and two teaspoon malt vinegar and half a cup carrot juice. Divide the mixture into three parts and consume it at regular intervals.

#INDIAN GOOSEBERRIES/AMLA

Consuming one amla every day can help you to keep a check on your overall health. A glass of fresh amla juice can do wonders for your body and skin. And, not just your skin, alma can work wonders for all those who are fighting tuberculosis. It has antibacterial properties and makes it an amazing ingredient to support the immune system and fight off bacteria.

#GREEN TEA’S RICH ANTIOXIDANT PROPERTIES HELP IN HEALING TUBERCULOSIS

Green tea is rich in antioxidants and helps to improve the immunity of the body. The polyphenol present in the green tea fight against the bacteria causing tuberculosis. Boil green tea leaves with water to make the tea and consume it twice or thrice daily.

#BLACK PEPPER

Yes, we all know how good these tiny balls are. Black peppers work wonders on inflammatory-related diseases. Black pepper is effective in cleansing the lungs and reducing mucus production. This in turn helps to relieve the chest pain caused by tuberculosis. It also helps reduce sneezing and coughing.

Fry 8-10 black pepper in clarified butter and make a paste of it. Take half a teaspoon of this remedy every few hours.

#DRINK MILK

Milk is another natural remedy that is great for tuberculosis patients. Milk is considered one of the best sources of Calcium and also an agent to treat tuberculosis and its symptoms. Curing Tuberculosis requires Calcium for quick recovery from the same. Some patients are recommended to strictly remain on milk and milk products.

#PINEAPPLE FOR FASTER RECOVERY FROM TUBERCULOSIS

Pineapple juice is very effective in treating tuberculosis. Pineapple juice helps to reduce mucus formation and provides faster recovery. Drink fresh juice of pineapple on daily basis.

Diet Plays An Important Role For Tuberculosis Patients

Apart from the home remedies mentioned above, a nutritious diet is crucial for TB patients because malnutrition is a common complication of the disease. A healthy diet can help strengthen the immune system, improve malnutrition, and prevent unintentional weight loss caused by tuberculosis. Here are some of the diet tips that a tuberculosis patient can follow for a speedy recovery.

#INCLUDE PROTEIN-RICH FOODS

A diet rich in protein can contribute to strengthening your immune system. So load up on eggs. If you are a vegetarian, loading up on jowar, bajra and nachni can provide you with the necessary protein. You should also consume lots of pulses and dals.

#LOAD UP ON ANTIOXIDANT-RICH FOODS

Vitamins A, C, and E are antioxidants that destroy harmful oxygen molecules called free radicals and protect the body. Eat lots of antioxidant-rich foods.

#AVOID FRIED FOODS

Fried foods contain hefty amounts of saturated fats that exacerbate symptoms associated with tuberculosis such as diarrhoea and abdominal cramping and fatigue.

#AVOID REFINED CARBOHYDRATE

Avoid refined carbohydrates such as flour and sugar as they provide empty calories devoid of nutrients. Enriched bread, cereals, and pasta are common sources of refined carbohydrates.