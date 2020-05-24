- Health A-Z
- Diseases
- Diet & Fitness
- Pregnancy
- News
- Videos
- MY MONEY
- AYUSH
- Home Remedies
- Beauty
- Parenting
- Photos
- Web Stories
- Coronavirus
-
Ringworm is a type of fungal infection of the skin, which is also known as dermatophytosis or dermatophyte infection. It is caused by a type of fungus called tinea. It usually lives on your skin's dead tissues, hair and nails. This skin condition leads to a red, scaly, itchy patch on your skin which over time takes the shape of a ring. This is why it is known as a 'ringworm'. This infection is most likely to happen anywhere on your skin, including your face.
One of the main symptoms which come with ringworm includes red, itchy, and scaly skin. Here are some other signs of fungal infection.
As mentioned above ringworm is a contagious infection and can easily spread for these reasons.
In most cases, ringworms don't last over a few weeks. However, it is recommended that you visit your doctor for an examination. Dermatologists may prescribe antifungal medications which include Lotrimin cream, Cruex spray powder, Mycelex, Pedesil (clotrimazole) Desenex topical powder, Fungoid cream, and Micatin cream. In case, you couldn't find these medicines during the current lockdown, you may try a few natural remedies.
Apple cider vinegar contains strong antifungal properties. Therefore, it may work wonders in treating ringworm.
How to
Tea tree oil has been an age-old formula to treat ringworms. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties.
How to
Coconut oil has both microbial and antifungal properties that can help treat ringworm infections.
How to
Turmeric is a spice which has medicinal properties, including antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It's also effective in fungal infections.
How to
Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties. It can treat the ringworm and may soothe symptoms of itchiness, and discomfort.
How to
Follow us on