Troubled By Ringworm? 5 Natural Remedies To Cure The Common Fungal Infection

Ringworm is a highly contagious fungal infection which is quite common during summers. Try these 5 natural remedies to get rid of the skin problem.

Ringworm is a type of fungal infection of the skin, which is also known as dermatophytosis or dermatophyte infection. It is caused by a type of fungus called tinea. It usually lives on your skin's dead tissues, hair and nails. This skin condition leads to a red, scaly, itchy patch on your skin which over time takes the shape of a ring. This is why it is known as a 'ringworm'. This infection is most likely to happen anywhere on your skin, including your face.

Symptoms Of Ringworms

One of the main symptoms which come with ringworm includes red, itchy, and scaly skin. Here are some other signs of fungal infection.

A ring-shaped rash and overlapping rings

Scalp ringworm can cause scarring or permanent hair loss

Blister-like lesions and itching

Patches that develop blisters or pustules

Hairless patches of skin that appear circular

Causes Of Ringworms

As mentioned above ringworm is a contagious infection and can easily spread for these reasons.

Skin-to-skin contact like hugs or handshakes with people who are suffering from this skin condition.

Sharing objects such as brushes or combs.

Coming in contact with animals or pets such as dogs and cats who are infected.

Exposure to Dermatophytes i.e. skin fungi

Treatments For Ringworms

In most cases, ringworms don't last over a few weeks. However, it is recommended that you visit your doctor for an examination. Dermatologists may prescribe antifungal medications which include Lotrimin cream, Cruex spray powder, Mycelex, Pedesil (clotrimazole) Desenex topical powder, Fungoid cream, and Micatin cream. In case, you couldn't find these medicines during the current lockdown, you may try a few natural remedies.

Try apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar contains strong antifungal properties. Therefore, it may work wonders in treating ringworm.

How to

You may like to read

Soak a cotton ball in undiluted apple cider vinegar

Brush the cotton ball over your skin

Do this three times per day

Pick tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has been an age-old formula to treat ringworms. It has antifungal and antibacterial properties.

How to

Apply tea tree oil directly using a cotton ball or swab to the affected area.

Do it 2-3 times per day to get the desired results.

If you have sensitive skin, you can dilute the tea tree oil with coconut oil, which has its own antifungal benefits.

Opt for coconut oil

Coconut oil has both microbial and antifungal properties that can help treat ringworm infections.

How to

Warm the coconut oil either in the microwave or in your hand until it becomes liquid.

Then apply it directly to the affected area. It will absorb into the skin quickly.

Apply it at least three times daily.

Apply turmeric

Turmeric is a spice which has medicinal properties, including antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. It's also effective in fungal infections.

How to

Mix fresh-ground turmeric, or the turmeric spice, with a small amount of water and stir the mixture until it becomes a paste

Apply it to your skin and leave it on until it dries

You can also drink turmeric water or turmeric tea daily to get the internal benefits

Choose aloe vera

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory properties. It can treat the ringworm and may soothe symptoms of itchiness, and discomfort.

How to

Apply aloe vera gel directly to the area

Do this at least three times daily