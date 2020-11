Do you want to get rid of back acne? Here are 6 effective home remedies to treat backne is no time.

Back acne can be a hassle. They are irritating. They are ugly. And sometimes they just don't go away. It happens when your body produces oil cell sebum, which is produced in glands that are connected to hair follicles. Sebum provides your skin and hair with the moisture they need. Pimples are a result of extra sebum and build-up of dead skin cells that block skin pores. However, we are lucky enough to be surrounded by some magical ingredients that can work wonders.

Home Remedies To Treat Back Acne

Tea Tree Oil

The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties in tea tree oil are great to reduce back acne.

How to use: Mix 7-8 drops of tea tree oil in a teaspoon of coconut oil and apply the mixture all over your back. Leave it overnight and rinse it off the next morning. Do this every day for at least a week for effective results.

Apple Cider Vinegar (ACV)

ACV is a wonder ingredient that helps treat an array of skin problems, and back acne is no different. Just like tea tree oil, it also contains anti-inflammatory properties and decreases acne.

How to use: Take a tablespoon of ACV and mix it in a cup of water. Apply the mixture on the affected area using cotton balls. Wash it off after half an hour of applying it. Do this multiple times every day.

Oatmeal Bath

Oatmeal is a popular ingredient in many skin care products, and rightfully so. It contains zinc which eases inflammation and kills the acne-causing bacteria. It will absorb the excess oil from the skin, reducing the chances of getting acne again.

How to use: Mix 1-2 cups of oatmeal in a tub filled with water and soak in it for about 30 minutes. You can take an oatmeal bath daily until acne vanishes completely.

Sugar Scrub

The coarse texture of sugar helps to exfoliate the skin that will help you remove dead skin cells in your pores causing back acne.

How to use: In a bowl, combine one cup of brown sugar and half a cup of coconut or olive oil. Mix it well into a thick paste and apply on your back. Use it as an exfoliator every alternate day for relief.

Lemon

Lemon contains bactericidal and anti-inflammatory properties that reduce inflammation around the acne.

How to use: Extract the juice from half a lemon. Now, apply it directly on acne lesions with the help of cotton swabs. Leave it for about half an hour and wash. Do this every day.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera possesses anti-inflammatory properties that may relieve inflammation and help you get rid of acne. Applying aloe vera generously on the affected area will boost the blood flow in your skin and kill off harmful bacteria.

How to use: Take a teaspoon of fresh aloe vera gel and apply on affected areas. Wash it off after half an hour of application. Do this twice or thrice every day to ward off back acne.