Sinusitis is a common condition that affects may people irrespective of age and sex. It is basically inflammation of the paranasal sinuses, the cavities that produce the mucus necessary for the normal functioning of the nasal passages. Chronic sinusitis can cause congestion, pain and pressure in the face, and a stuffy, drippy nose. There are many reasons why you may get this condition. Viruses, bacteria, fungi, allergies, or even an autoimmune reaction may trigger this painful condition. Symptoms usually last for 7 to 10 days. According to a study at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, air pollution may directly cause those year-round runny noses, a typical symptom of sinusitis. The American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology published this study.

TRADITIONAL TREATMENT OF SINUSITIS

Doctors usually treat this condition with antibiotics and over-the-counter drugs to relieve symptoms. Sometimes, antihistamines, corticosteroids and anti-fungal drugs may also be prescribed. However, a study at the University of Southampton, England says that some common treatments for sinus infections are actually no better than a placebo. Researchers came to this conclusion after comparing common treatments for acute sinusitis that included an antibiotic and a topical steroid. They found that neither were more effective than a placebo.

In rare cases, if the condition is due to a deviated septum, it may require surgery. But this is always the last resort.

HOME REMEDIES FOR SINUSITIS

In case you suffer from sinusitis on a regular basis, there are a few home remedies that may help you deal with the symptoms. Here, we list a few of them.

Stop smoking

Smoking is harmful to the sinuses. It changes the lining of the nose, making the sinuses unable to clear mucus as well as that of a nonsmoker. It also serves as an irritant contributing to swelling and inflammation, and there is evidence that the healthy bacterial microbiome inside the nose changes with smoking as well. A study at Harvard Medical School says that patients with chronic sinusitis who quit smoking will see their condition improve over a period of about 10 years. This study was published online in Otolaryngology — Head and Neck Surgery.

Try steaming

This will ease congested and swollen nasal passages and help you breathe easier. Just boil water and pour it into a bowl. Now inhale the steam. Cover your head with a towel so that the steam does not escape. You may also buy a steam inhalation machine from the market. These are easy to use, convenient and cost-effective.

Nasal irrigation helps

Do this with salt water. It will clear out the mucus and keep your sinuses moist. You can use bulb syringes or neti pots. Be sure to sue distilled, sterile, or previously boiled water to make up the irrigation solution. A Study at the University of Southampton, United Kingdom, says that patient with chronic sinus congestion were able to improve symptoms after they used nasal irrigation. Researchers say that patients who used nasal irrigation showed improvement at 3 and 6 months. This study was published in CMAJ (Canadian Medical Association Journal).