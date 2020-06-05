5 Home Remedies To Treat Swollen Feet

Swelling in the Body: When the kidney function deteriorates, excess fluid builds up in the body, which causes swelling in the hands, feet, ankle joints, face, and under the eyes. There will be dimpling of the skin when you pressed on these areas for a few seconds.

However, if the culprit behind your swollen feet is any underlying health condition, then it needs immediate medical attention.

There's hardly any aspect of our life that the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't touched. It has affected our emotional and physical well-being. One of the many health hazards of the COVID-induced lockdown is a sedentary lifestyle which, in turn comes with its own set of physical challenges including weight gain and body ache among others. Lack of physical movement and long sitting hours due to work from home during the COVID-19 pandemic can lead to swollen feet too.

What Causes Swollen Feet?

The medical term for body swelling is edema. There could be various reasons behind edema in your feet. In fact, it could signal many underlying health conditions like kidney issues, injuries, infection, joint inflammation, so on and so forth. However, fluid retention due to long hours of sitting could also lead to swollen feet.

How To Treat Swollen Feet Naturally

If the culprit behind your swollen feet is any underlying health condition, then it needs immediate medical attention. However, if diseases are ruled out, and the reason behind the condition can be identified as sedentary lifestyle, then a few simple home remedies can help for sure. Try them while ensuring that you make conscious efforts to move more through the day.

Resort to rock salt

A pinch of salt can do wonders to your feet and relieve them from pain and swelling. Soak your feet in a bucket of lukewarm water and add a bit of rock salt. Its anti-inflammatory properties will soothe your feet. However, avoid using hot water as it will increase the swelling. Do this twice every day till the swelling subsides.

Add grapefruit essential oil in bath water

Grapefruit essential oil is a great way to reduce pain and swelling as it contains antioxidative properties. It also has anti-inflammatory and diuretic properties that help reduce swelling. Add a few drops of grapefruit essential oil in your bath water and just relax. You can also add it to a bucket of lukewarm water and soak your feet.

Elevate your feet high

If you are looking to reduce foot swelling, try elevating your feet several times a day. When you're sleeping or sitting, prop your feet on a cushion or a pillow. Even lying on the floor with your legs raised and pressed against the wall can help. This will help improve the blood circulation between your feet and the heart. Do this several times a day.

Load up on watermelon

Having fresh watermelon can help reduce swelling in your feet as it contains 92 per cent water. These fruits are natural diuretics that help reduce fluid retention. Make sure you load up on watermelons in the scorching heat and also ensure healthy feet.

Drink coriander seeds with water

Coriander seeds are anti-inflammatory in nature. This is what makes them a popular ayurvedic treatment for swollen feet. All you need to do is add 2-3 tsp of coriander seeds in a cup of water and boil the water reduces by half. Strain the solution, let it cool a bit and sip it. Do it twice a day to achieve the desired results.