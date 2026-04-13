Top 10 Medicinal leaves that can help lower high cholesterol level and clean clogged arteries

High cholesterol control: Have you been diagnosed with high cholesterol levels? Instead of popping pills and supplements to lower LDL levels, try to include these 10 Ayurvedic and medicinal leaves to your daily diet routine. Read on to know more about them.

Top 10 Medicinal leaves that can help lower high cholesterol level and clean clogged arteries

High cholesterol control tips: Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that the body uses while making new cells and hormones. While it's an important element for the human system to function properly, having too much cholesterol in the blood can lead to clogged arteries. High cholesterol is also linked to serious heart health and brain problems, such as heart attack and stroke.

Here is a complete list of the top 10 medicinal leaves that come with the power to lower cholesterol levels in the blood and keep the arteries clean.

10 Medicinal Leaves To Lower High Cholesterol Levels Naturally

If you have been diagnosed with high cholesterol levels, and is looking for something that can naturally bring down the LDL count and improve blood circulation to and from the heart, you may consider adding these 10 most powerful Ayurvedic leaves to your daily diet routine. They are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help lower LDL levels and keep clogged artery problem at bay.

Artichoke Leaves

Artichoke leaves are packed with cynarin - the key nutrient that has the ability to promote bile production in the liver. When there is a balance bile juice level in the body, it tends to help flush out all the toxins from the system naturally. These toxins also include LDL cholesterol. Thus, chewing artichoke leaves can help lower LDL cholesterol.

Betel leaf or Paan

The next most powerful Ayurvedic leaf is paan, also known as betel leaf. Studies have shown that they contain anti-inflammatory agents like eugenol, carvacrol, and hydroxychavicol, which are known for their cholesterol-lowering properties. Thus, chewing betel leaves daily can naturally help reduce LDL cholesterol, triglycerides and keep clogged arteries at bay.

Curry Leaves

Not just for enhancing the taste of your dishes, these leaves work excellently when you are trying to control LDL levels. Packed with antioxidants, these leaves, when chewed daily, may inhibit the oxidation of cholesterol, preventing plaque formation inside the arteries - thus reducing the risk of heart attack and cardiac problems.

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Holy Basil (Tulsi)

Holy basil, also known as tulsi in India, is the next powerful Ayurvedic and medicinal leaf that has the potential to lower LDL levels. Packed with eugenol and ursolic acid, when you chew this leaf daily after consuming your meals, it can effectively help improve lipid metabolism and lower LDL cholesterol and triglyceride levels naturally.

Moringa Leaves

Moringa leaves are not just great for curing skin health issues, and managing weight gain, they are equally good for lowering LDL levels. Rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, these leaves are nutrient-dense that helps block cholesterol absorption and prevent the formation of arterial plaque that leads to blockages.

Neem Leaves

Neem leaves are one fo the most powerful Ayurvedic leaves that are known for blood purification, but there is something else also that these leaves can do - they are great for lowering LDL cholestetrol levels. These leaves are packed with antibacterial proeprties, that helps in keeping the system clean naturally - thus supporting overall cholesterol management.

Arjuna Leaves

Traditionally used as a cardiac tonic, they strengthen arterial walls and help prevent atherosclerosis.

Coriander (Cilantro) Leaves

Stimulate bile production to aid in digestion and digestion and absorption of cholesterol, helping to keep arteries clean.

Fenugreek Leaves

Fenugreek, also known as methi in India are another great medicinal leaves that are known for lowering LDL level. These leaves are packed with high in fiber and antioxidants, they lower bad LDL cholesterol and prevent the plaque buildup that makes arteries narrow.

Green Tea Leaves

Not just for managing weight, these leaves are great for controlling high LDL levels as well. Loaded with catechins, drinking green tea daily (using the rela leaves), can help lower LDL oxidation and keep clogged arteries at bay. These leaves are considered a strong natural cleanser of arteries.

Dandelion Leaves

Act as a diuretic to lower blood pressure and contain bioactive compounds that may reduce and control cholesterol levels.

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Disclaimer: Even though these leaves are Ayurvedic and don't really come with any side effects, one should consult a doctor or a dietician before making any changes to their diet or lifestyle routine. Understanding your body from within is important when trying to control a particular health problem.