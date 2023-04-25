Top 10 Home Remedies To Treat Gas And Bloating

Are you feeling bloated and gassy? Try these 10 home remedies to release gas from your stomach.

Gas and bloating can make your stomach feel tight and full and sometimes it is also extremely painful. The uncomfortableness can make your daily activities tough for you to do and thus a proper remedy to cure this is important. But, before we tell you how you can manage gas and bloating from bothering you, have you ever thought about what makes your stomach feel bloated? What exactly you are doing wrong which is making it so hard for your stomach to function properly? Let's understand the basics of gas and bloating, and how you can effectively use home remedies against such health issues.

Gas And Bloating

A bloated stomach is first and foremost a feeling of tightness, pressure or fullness in your belly. There can be several contributing factors to this health condition, however, some common ones include - poor diet, no body movement, and lack of proper hydration. The feeling of bloating can range from mildly uncomfortable to intensely painful. And depending on the symptoms it can change its course of presence in your body. Digestive issues (that can happen due to poor diet) and hormone fluctuations can also cause cyclical bloating. And in the long run, it can lead to severe health complications, including liver, and pancreas disorders. Therefore, it is important to note that if your bloated stomach doesn't go away, you should seek medical care to determine the cause.

How To Treat Gas And Bloating At Home?

What helps fight gas and bloating is managing a proper and healthy diet, with less oil and spices. But this is not an immediate solution. Here is a list of 10 effective and easy home remedies to debloat your stomach today or avoid bloating tomorrow.

Herbal Teas

Try to add a cup of chamomile, ginger, turmeric and fennel tea to your diet. These are not just pantry ingredients but come packed with several medicinal properties, including aiding digestion and helping process gas. Dandelion tea can help relieve water retention.

Peppermint Oil

You can probably take peppermint oil in the form of capsules. Peppermint oil is a natural antispasmodic. This means this oil can help your intestinal muscles relax, thus helping your body to pass the trapped poop and help release excess gas from your system.

Antacids

If you are looking for an immediate remedy to cure gas and bloating, go for antacids. They have been shown to provide immediate relief from inflammation in the digestive tract that helps pass gas more easily. Antacids are packed with Simethicone which helps with the gas release.

Ginger

Adrak is a great herb to treat gas and bloating. It is an essential dietary agent that has carminative properties, which means consuming or adding ginger to your diet can help manage digestive issues such as bloating, constipation, indigestion, discomfort, etc.

Ajwain

Ajwain comes packed with properties that can provide immediate relief to digestive issues such as gas and bloating. It is a great herbal remedy for a variety of gastrointestinal conditions. Ajwain has anti-inflammatory properties that are beneficial for bloating.

Turmeric

Turmeric is packed with anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties that help in aiding digestive problems. It acts as a digestive stimulant as well as a carminative.

Probiotics

Start adding natural probiotics to your diet. One of the most common foods that carry probiotic properties with it is curd or yoghurt. Probiotics can help supplement or rebalance your gut bacteria.

Hing (Asafoetida)

Another easily available species is hing, also known as Asafoetida. To fight gas and bloating, you can take warm water with some hing in it. This may help with bloating.

Exercising Regularly

While adding herbs and ayurvedic spices are important to keep gas and bloating at bay. One of the most important practices to keep the digestive system fit is to exercise daily. Keep your focus on core body strengthening to help combat abdominal bloating.

Other Preventive Measures

Apart from what is mentioned above, you can also make some easy lifestyle changes to help your stomach stay in peace and function normally. Here are some preventive measures for gas and bloating:

Avoid foods that can create gas, including cabbage, beans, lentils, and turnips. Avoid consuming carbonated beverages. Say no to chewing gum. Eat your food slowly. Quit smoking. Avoid dairy products including milk and other items that contain lactose. Drink plenty of water. Say no to processed foods such as sausages, hams etc. Eat food items rich in fibre. Fibre is great for promoting good bacteria in the gut. These gut bacteria help in flushing out the faecal matter that is trapped and causing gas and bloating.

DISCLAIMER: All the home remedies suggested above are for general use, consider adding them to your diet after consulting a doctor.