Top 10 Home Remedies For Constipation That Work (And How To Use Them)

No more sitting on the pot for long, try these remedies for constipation.

Constipation is one of the most common gut issues that afflict people of any age group. It is characterised by hard, dry bowel movements and reduced frequency of poop. Low-fibre diet, dehydration, stress, lack of exercises and certain medications are the most common causes of constipation. While laxatives are the most used solutions to constipation, some home remedies can work wonders for this condition.

1. Triphala powderor churna

This consists of three fruits - amla or Indian gooseberry, haritaki (Chebulic Myrobalan) and vibhitaki (Bellirica Myrobalan). It is a great laxative and helps to regulate digestion and bowel movements.

How to use:

You can either have one teaspoon with warm water or

Mix the powder with honey either before going to bed or early in the morning on an empty stomach.

They are packed with fibre and act as great natural laxatives. This remedy also works wonders for pregnant women, without the side-effects of medication.

How to use:

Soak a handful in water overnight.

Have them first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.

3. Guavas (amrood or peru)

They have soluble fibre in the pulp and insoluble fibre content in the seeds. Guavas also help with the mucus production in the anus and with peristalsis (a series of contractions within the intestinal lining that helps the passage of food in the stomach).

4. Lemon (nimbu) juice

It acts as a cleansing agent for the intestines. The salt content of lemon juice helps in quick and easy passage of stool. This juice also is a great way to detox your body. Apart from easing constipation, lemons come with a plethora of health benefits.

How to use:

All you need to do is mix one teaspoon of lemon juice in a glass of warm water.

Add a pinch of salt to the solution.

Drink this juice on an empty stomach to relieve constipation.

5. Figs (Anjeer)

Either dried or ripe, figs are packed with fibre and act as a great natural laxative.

How to use:

For relief from constipation, boil a few figs in a glass of milk, drink this mixture at night before bed.

Make sure the mixture is warm when you drink it.

Using a whole fruit for this purpose is much better as compared to syrups that are available commercially.

6. Flaxseeds (Alsi)

They are known for their fibre content, and can very well help you when it comes to constipation.

How to use:

You can mix flaxseeds in your cereal every morning.

Or just have a handful with warm water early in the morning.

7. Castor oil (Arandi ka tel)

This has been used for centuries as a sure shot remedy for constipation and has properties that can kill intestinal worms.

How to use:

If drinking a spoon of castor oil alone is not something you'd like to do, you could add a tablespoon of it in a warm glass of milk.

Have this mixture at night before bed to relieve constipation.

8. Spinach (Palak)

This vegetable has properties that cleanse, rebuild and renew the intestinal tract. You can also reap in these 10 amazing health benefits of palak.

How to use:

You can have about 100 ml of spinach juice mixed with an equal quantity of water twice daily.

This home remedy is the most effective method to cure even the most stubborn cases of constipation.

9. Oranges

They are not only a great source of vitamin C but also have a large amount of fibre content.

How to use:

Eating two oranges every day, once in the morning and once in the evening can provide great relief from constipation.

Eat them without peeling off the white threads for added effect.

10. Seed mixtures

This is a great source of fibre and can help relieve constipation. This mixture not only provides the necessary fibre content to relieve constipation but it also helps in rejuvenating the intestinal walls.

How to use:

2-3 sunflower seeds, a few flaxseeds, til or sesame seeds and almonds ground together to a fine powder can help relieve constipation.

Have one tablespoon of this mixture every day, for a week.

You can add it to your salad or cereal every morning.

Diet tips to avoid constipation:

In order to avoid and cure constipation, it is essential that you maintain healthy food habits. Here are a few changes you could make in your diet to cure constipation:

Avoid foods that contain white flour like maida, white sugar and other processed foods.

Eat light regular meals, and make sure you eat at least 3-4 hours before you go to bed. Regular meals not only keep constipation at bay.

Include fruits and vegetables into your daily diet.

Adding condiments like jeera,haldi and ajwain in your food while cooking it is a great way to help digestion.

Drink at least eight glasses of water every day. Make sure you have a glass of warm water every morning and before you go to bed.

Constipation is an entirely curable and manageable condition, all you need to do is keep some of these home remedies in mind and you should be well on your way to a happy morning.

Image source: Getty images

