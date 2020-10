Poor air quality can harm your lungs, which in turn can increase the chances of developing complications like pneumonia during COVID-19.

The national capital and the neigbouring states are dealing with the rising air pollution amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Both polluted air and the novel coronavirus can cause damage to your lungs. Therefore, it has become more important to keep your lungs healthy and clean. Also Read - Delhi seeing rise in COPD and asthma cases as air pollution spikes: Tips to stay safe

Regular detoxification and cleansing of lungs help get rid of environmental toxins, harmful organisms and irritants. This will improve lung function, reduce any swelling or inflammation, and strengthen lung capacity. In addition, it will help clear mucus from the airways and improve circulation to the lungs. Cleansing the lungs on a regular basis can even help treat chronic bronchitis, asthma, throat infections as well as prevent bad breath. Below are some simple home remedies to detox and cleanse your lungs: Also Read - 5 simple ways to keep your lungs strong and healthy

Deep Breathing

Deep breathing encourages full oxygen exchange, which helps strengthen your lungs, clear the airways and cleanse them. It will also boost your stamina and reduce stress and anxiety. Also Read - People living in urban areas at greater risk of multiple sclerosis: Blame goes to air pollution

Lie flat on your back and close your eyes. Breathe in deeply through your nose while counting to 5. Hold your breath for 2 seconds, then slowly breathe out to a count of 5. Repeat 9 or 10 times per session and do 2 or 3 sessions a day.

Oregano

Oregano contains compounds like carvacrol and terpenes that help cleanse the lungs. It can also help reduce inflammation and congestion in the lungs and improve airflow. Drinking oregano tea daily may be helpful for people with asthma or other respiratory problems. To make oregano tea, steep fresh or dried oregano in hot water for about 5 minutes.

For cleansing your lungs, add a few drops of oregano oil to a glass of warm milk or tea and drink it at least once a day.

Licorice

This is another effective herb to cleanse your lungs. Licorice has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antibacterial and antiviral properties. Due to all these properties, licorice is used as a herbal remedy to reduce inflammation of the bronchial tubes, and treat lung infections.

If you’re suffering from respiratory or lung problems, drinking licorice root tea may be helpful. Simply add 1 teaspoon of licorice powder to a cup of hot water, cover and steep for 10 minutes. Alternatively, you can mix ½ teaspoon of licorice powder with a little honey and have it twice daily for a few days.

However, pregnant women, infants and those who have diabetes, high blood pressure, and kidney disease or low potassium levels shouldn’t try this remedy.

Ginger

This common kitchen ingredient can do wonder for your lungs. Ginger contains several chemical compounds that can help eliminate air pollutants from the air passages before they cause damage to the lungs. It also improves blood circulation.

A 2012 study published in Anticancer Agents in Medical Chemistry suggested that ginger can even help in the treatment of lung cancer.

Drink ginger tea daily to cleanse your lungs and keep it healthy. Boil 1 teaspoon of grated ginger in 1 or 1½ cups of water, allow it to simmer for 5 to 10 minutes, strain it and add a little lemon juice and honey for taste. If you’re taking heart or high blood-pressure medication, avoid taking ginger in excess.