Head lice can be irritating and can cause severe itching. Here are some home remedies to get rid of head lice once and for all.

Head lice infestation is one of the annoying but common problems to deal with. Scientifically known as Pediculus humanus capitis, these parasites infect the head and feeds on your blood. They lay eggs at hair shaft base, where they get attached. While most people associate this problem with hygiene, it has nothing to do with it. They don't in any way mean that you are unclean if you have head lice.

Head lice mostly affects children in elementary or middle school, but anyone can get affected. Lice spread by direct contact or by sharing bedding and pillows with someone who is infected. These tiny mites can trigger intense itching and may even create a rash if left untreated. It is not just disgusting to look at, but embarrassing as well, which is why it is important to treat them immediately. Here are some home remedies to get rid of head lice effectively.

Neem

One of the best ways to get rid of head lice is to suffocate them. Smothering treatments will stun the lice and make them slower, which will make it easier to catch them on the comb. Neem can help you do that. Neem has antimicrobial and antibacterial properties that can help to improve blood circulation and reduce itchiness. Also Read - Cinnamon for hair: 3 ultimate masks to stimulate scalp and hair growth

How to use: Make a paste of neem leaves and apply it directly to your head. Cover it with a shower cap and leave it overnight. Rinse your hair with water in the morning and use a nit comb to catch the remaining lice. Do this twice a week for effective results.

Tree tea oil

While essential oils are good for your hair, in general, tea tree oil is one of the most effective remedies to get of head lice. It contains ovicidal and insecticidal effects, which means it kills lice and its eggs.

How to use: Apply a few drops of the oil to the affected scalp and leave it overnight. Comb your hair the next morning to remove all the dead nits from your hair.

Mayonnaise

Who knew mayonnaise is more than just a sandwich spread? Just like neem, it smothers the lice and helps to comb them all out from the hair. It is believed that it can ease the itching and scalp irritation caused by nits.

How to use: All you have to do is rub mayonnaise directly on the affected scalp and cover it with a shower cap. Keep it covered until the next morning and rinse. Don’t forget to comb all the lice out. You can do it again if required.

Vinegar

The presence of acetic acid in vinegar will help extract all the moisture in order to eradicate head lice. You can use white vinegar or apple cider vinegar as a home remedy for this.

How to use: Mix 1-part vinegar with 1-part water and apply on the scalp. Cover it and leave for about half an hour. Now, comb the hair to get rid of the lice and its eggs. Following this, rinse your hair with water.

Petroleum jelly

Petroleum jelly too suffocates the lice and kills them all. While this an effective remedy, you may have to wash your hair repeatedly to get petroleum jelly out of your head.

How to use: Apply a thick layer of petroleum jelly onto the affected scalp and leave it overnight. Apply a bit of baby oil on the nit comb to remove the jelly along with the lice. Wash the hair to completely get rid of jelly as well as lice.