Guava is one of the richest source of Vitamin C, which is well known for its role in supporting a healthy immune system.

Strong immunity is the best defense against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19. As a result, people are trying different ways to boost their immune system from filling their plate with immune-boosting foods to drinking herbal tonics. Fruits like guava, aonla (Indian gooseberry), bael, jamun and mango are known to be rich in immunity-boosting nutrients. Not only people are eating more of these fruits now, but they are also growing them in their kitchen garden. Also Read - India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine moves to phase II trials: Who should get the shot first?

The Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture (CISH) is seeing a rise in demand for grafted plants of these fruit varieties post the COVID-19 outbreak. The institute is already producing more than one lakh grafted plants of guava, aonla (Indian gooseberry), bael, jamun and mango for kitchen garden lovers and farmers. Also Read - Health Ministry, ICMR recommend 'test on-demand' for COVID-19 in new advisory

Know more about these immunity-boosting fruits

Wondering how to boost your immune system to fight COVID-19? Eat more fruits. Below are the best immunity-boosting fruits you should include in your grocery list. Also Read - Nanobody that may prevent COVID-19 identified by Swedish scientists

Guava

Speaking to IANS, CISH Director Shailendra Rajan said that guava is one of the richest fruits in Vitamin C content and the third most important lycopene source after tomato and watermelon. Lycopene is a natural pigment that is responsible for the red to pink colors in some vegetables and fruits. It is an antioxidant that has several health benefits ranging from improving immunity and heart health to protection against sunburns and certain types of cancers.

Bael

Bael, also known as wood apple, has been shown to have anti-cancer, anti-bacterial, and anti-inflammatory properties. Apart from boosting your immunity, this delicious fruit may help promote digestion, improve respiratory health and treat arthritis, gout, peptic ulcer, scurvy, snake bites, etc. Studies say it may also help prevent diabetes and reduce the risk of cancer. Bael contains a high amount of antioxidants, which are very good for your immune system.

Aonla

India ranks first in the world in the production of aonla, popularly known as Indian gooseberry. The fruit is a rich source of vitamin C, calcium, phosphorus and iron. Various products of aonla, specially its juice, are considered as important immunity boosters.

“Recognition of this fruit through Ayurveda has increased the demand of its products,” Shailendra told IANS.

This humble fruit is one of the most important foods in Ayurvedic medicine. It can boost your immunity, improve metabolism and prevents viral and bacterial ailments, including cold and cough. It can also offer a number of beauty benefits for your hair and skin. In addition, it has a range of polyphenols that may help fight against the development of cancer cells.

Jamun

This summer fruit is packed with numerous health benefits. Jamun or Black plum is best known for its ability to regulate blood sugar level. It is one of the best home remedies for digestive issues like dysentery and Jamun is loaded with vitamin C, which makes it one of the best immune-boosting foods. The iron content in the fruit can help increase your hemoglobin count. It also has antibacterial, anti-infective and anti-malarial properties.

CISH is also promoting other immunity-boosting produce like mushrooms, tomatoes, capsicum, several exotic green vegetables, including broccoli, for both commercial and home-scale cultivation.