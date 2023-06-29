Teeth Top 10 Best Practices For Healthy Teeth And Gums Approved By Dentist

The most attractive feature we can have is a lovely grin. Such a glowing grin is impossible without straight, healthy, and white teeth. For some useful advice on oral hygiene, continue reading.

A smile is a simple curve on the face that makes a person look confident. A smile is a comforting expression that bonds even unknown people. However, as quoted by Wayne Chirisa "A genuine smile comes from the heart, but a healthy smile needs good dental care." Dental hygiene is not just a medical term, it can also act as an active agent to welcome several other health problems. In this article, we'll look at some easy practices you can adopt to keep your teeth and gums healthy as well as your overall oral and general health. Dr. Karuna Y.M., Associate Professor, Paediatric and Preventive Dentistry, Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Mangalore, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal, has provided some recommendations.

Why Is Dental Hygiene Important?

The look of our teeth affects how others see us. People who have good teeth generally give off superior first impressions and are viewed as intelligent and accomplished.

Surprisingly, maintaining good oral health is more important than maintaining your beauty. Dentists contend that the condition of your teeth has an impact on both your general health and the quality of your life.

Brush twice a day

It's no more a secret that brushing twice a day is the key to cavity-free teeth. However, while tooth brushing in the morning is a routine practice, "before bed brushing" at night is something that is rarely practised. The decreased salivary flow and static tongue during sleep, provide ideal conditions for the action of the cavity-causing germs. Thus, "before bed brushing" is pivotal for removing the germs and food particles accumulated throughout the day.

Choosing the right toothpaste

Numerous brands of toothpaste are now available in the market with fascinating advertisements and colourful flavours. For all those who are living in non-fluoridated belts while selecting toothpaste, it is essential to check the ingredients to make sure it has adequate fluoride content. The suggested optimal fluoride level in the toothpaste is 1000 ppm to 1250 ppm. Fluoride helps to guard the teeth against cavities by making them stronger.

Practice the right tooth-brushing technique

Use small circular motions on the front and back including the top surface of each tooth, taking about 2 minutes. After brushing, avoid vigorous rinsing. A gentle rinsing helps retain the fluoride content of the toothpaste on the tooth surface for a longer time, thus facilitating its enhanced benefits. Brushing aggressively using back-and-forth strokes doesn't really help clean the teeth, instead erodes the teeth causing sensitivity.

Take care of your toothbrushes

Using a soft-bristled brush is recommended and when used with the right method of brushing it's effective in cleaning, yet gentle on the teeth. It is advised to change the toothbrush once in 3 months or when the bristles are frayed, whichever comes first. While capping the brush head after every usage looks fancy and protective, in reality, it provides a warm moist environment for the growth of more germs that will be transferred to the oral cavity the next time you brush. Thus, it's advised to store your toothbrush after each use upright without covering its head in a clean cup/mug area with good sunlight, to facilitate drying.

After brushing habits

Massaging the gums using a clean fingertip after tooth brushing improves blood circulation, thereby keeping the gum health intact. Also, remember that tongue is an integral component of the mouth. Maintaining tongue hygiene is the most forgotten practice. Cleaning the tongue every day, after brushing not only removes harmful germs but also helps in preventing bad odour (halitosis). Along with tongue cleaning one may practice flossing especially when there is a tendency of getting food stuck between the teeth.

Drink surplus water

As a rule of thumb, drinking surplus water is good for overall health, especially hair, and skin. Similarly, it improves oral health. Drinking water after eating every time has cleansing action on the teeth and oral cavity. It also neutralizes the acidic pH resulting in the mouth, due to the breakdown of the food times by oral bacteria.

Follow a balanced diet

While selecting your food, give attention to including more fruits and vegetables. Fruits and vegetables maintain the health of the soft tissues of the mouth, along with their cleansing action on the teeth. Vitamin C-containing food items are essential for good gum and periodontal tissue health. Avoid sticky food and carbonated beverages as much as possible. Avoid frequent snacking: The pH of the mouth becomes acidic immediately after eating especially the sweet-containing food items which take about 25-30 minutes to normalize. Frequent snacking doesn't give the opportunity to the tooth to recover resulting in cavity formation. Thus, avoiding frequent snacking is a good practice.

Do not brush immediately after a food/drink

As mentioned earlier, there will be acidic pH in the mouth immediately after a food/drink, which results in softer teeth. Brushing during this time results in the erosion of the superficial protective covering of the tooth (enamel), thus resulting in sensitivity. In case the food is sticking on/ between the teeth use dental floss or you may eat a piece of cucumber or carrot which will naturally clean the teeth.

Say no to Tobacco

Tobacco in any form (smoking, chewing) is deleterious to oral health. It stains and causes discolouration of the teeth. Moreover, it can result in carcinogenic conditions related to oral soft tissues such as lips, tongue, cheeks, floor of the mouth, and palate.

Make a routine visit to your dentist

With the advent of modern technology, dental caries if found at initial stages can be reversed back to a healthy tooth state. Often initial caries are not self-diagnosable. In this regard, making a routine visit to the dentist is of great help. Similarly, cavities if found can be restored at an early stage much before the pain and suffering. Routine dental visits are helpful in receiving custom-made preventive and curative regimens for problems related to oral cavities. Visit your dentist at least once in 6 months.

A healthy mouth greatly contributes to having good overall health. Having a cavity-free mouth is every individual's dream. While it's a valid desire, the usual tendency is to play a blame game: "My teeth are weaker", "In my family all have cavities", "When the teeth came, they were already broken", "Maybe the toothpaste that I use is not good", "I have cavities, in spite of brushing after every meal" and many more! One should always remember our oral health is in our hands and good oral health is not a herculean task to achieve. It only requires clarity on what to do and what not to do along with a little effort to practice what is recommended. Wishing you a healthy mouth and happy teeth.

A note from the doctor: "Your Mouth Is the Mirror of Your Health and Well-Being"- Dr. Amruta Patel

