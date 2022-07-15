Swollen Feet? 13 Natural Home Remedies To Get Rid Of It

How to get rid of swollen feet in natural ways?

Sometimes there is a problem of swelling in the feet due to lack of nutrition in the body, standing in one place for a long time, sprains, overweight, sitting with legs hanging for a long time, negligence in eating etc. Apart from this, swelling of the feet also occurs as a sign of severe kidney, heart, and liver problems. If there is a problem of swelling due to a common reason, try the tips given by Dr K Shanmugam, Asst. Chief Medical Officer, Jindal Naturecure Institute, you will feel relief soon.

In case of swelling in the feet, cook 2-3 cloves of garlic in a little olive oil. Massage with this oil thrice a day. Gradually the swelling will subside. After bathing, massage the feet with lukewarm mustard oil. Boil half a kilo of potatoes in a glass of water. Put the feet with this water. Massaging the toes with ginger oil twice a day also relieves swelling. Mix a little apple cider vinegar in a quarter bucket of hot water. Put the toes with a towel soaked in this water. Soak two tablespoons of whole coriander in half a cup of water. Make a paste by grinding coriander and apply it to the feet after half an hour. Soon you will feel relief. Put the feet in hot water every day after adding rock salt. Gradually the swelling will subside. Add two spoons of baking soda to some rice flour and apply this paste to the feet. Wash feet after 15 minutes. Inflammation will be relieved. Mix three to four drops of eucalyptus, peppermint, and lemon essential oil in half a bucket of warm water. Dip your feet for 15 minutes in this water. Soon the swelling will be relieved. Cut thin slices of cucumber, place them on the feet, and tie a cotton cloth. Open the bandage after half an hour, and you will get the benefit. Mix half a teaspoon cinnamon powder, one teaspoon lemon juice, one teaspoon olive oil and one teaspoon milk in a bowl. Apply this mixture to the feet every night. You will feel relieved. Wrap 4 to 5 ice cubes in a cloth and compress it on the swollen area. You will get rest. Make a paste by mixing one teaspoon coconut oil and two teaspoons turmeric powder. Apply it to the feet and wash it off with lukewarm water after drying. You will get rest.

Keep These Things In Mind

If swelling in the feet, consume less junk food and a preservative-rich diet. Include balanced-nutritious and fibre-rich foods such as apples, pears, bananas, carrots, beets, broccoli, sprouted grains, moong dal, peas, kidney beans, gram, barley, almonds, chia seeds, etc. Consume salt and sugar only in balanced amounts. Eat beetroot daily; it reduces inflammation. Don't drink too much water. Do not sit with your feet hanging and avoid walking much.