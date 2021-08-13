Suffering From UTI? Home Remedies By Rujuta Diweka May Help Relieve Symptoms

Home Remedies For Urinary Tract Infections (UTI)

Finding it difficult to manage urinary tract infections? Here are some home remedies suggested by renowned nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar to relieve symptoms of UTI.

Ever experienced a burning sensation while peeing? Constant urge to pee when nothing's in there? Bladder pain? If you have experienced these symptoms at any point, you have had a urinary tract infection (UTI). Studies have shown that half of the population with vaginas is prone to get a urinary tract infection at some point in their lives. A urinary tract infection (UTI) is an infection of the urinary system that can affect any part, including kidneys, ureters, bladder, or urethra. Studies suggest that UTI is most commonly causes by bacteria from the gut. However, fungi and viruses can also cause infection.

Home Remedies For UTI By Rujuta Diwekar

Traditionally, antibiotics are used to treat UTIs, but some home remedies can help relieve the symptoms. The Mumbai-based nutritionist says that hormones, hygiene and habits are the main factors that cause or cure UTI.

Stay Hydrated

Diwekar emphasizes that you should drink more water every day to avoid UTIs. According to a study published in the Infectious Diseases Society of America, women who get frequent UTIs may be able to reduce the risk if they consume more water. Ensure you drink 6-8 glasses of water every day to avoid contracting infections.

Consume Neera

According to the nutritionist, neera or palm sap help those who suffer from UTIs. It is a drink made from the sap collected from the inflorescence of several types of toddy palms.

Try These Drinks

Depending on the season, drink coconut water, nimbu pani, or sugarcane juice to assist flush out the unwanted products from the urinary system. She also urges people prone to UTIs to drink Kokum, bel, amla, burash, and rhododendron juices that are high in vital vitamins, minerals, electrolytes, and antioxidants. However, it is recommended to have these before noon.

Eat Rice Kanji

In the video, the expert shares that Rice Kanji is prebiotic that can help strengthen the good bacteria in the body, which in turn will reduce the recurrence of UTIs.

Include Horse Gram In Your Diet

Horse gram of kulthi ki dal is a good option to include in your diet if you have UTIs. It is packed with fibres, which helps flush out the toxins from the body, reducing the risk of UTIs.

Ghee In The Soles Of Feet

Rujuta suggests that spreading a drop of ghee on the soles of your feet or massaging them with Kashyachi wati before going to bed can help with UTIs.

Managing UTI With Changing Lifestyle Habits

According to the nutritionist, hormonal imbalance increases the risk of developing urinary tract infections and it can be fixed with certain lifestyle changes. From the obvious one to some ignored ones, here are some changes you need to make in your lifestyle to avoid UTIs:

Washing hands before and after peeing or defecating to maintain hygiene

Wear clean underwear made of breathable fabric

Do not hold your pee as it can lead to pressure in the urinary system, which can cause UTIs. Attend to nature's call immediately

Let your urine pass naturally, do not push

Do not resist the desire to pee since this increases the dampness surrounding the urethral area, where bacteria flourishes

While working out, use appropriate clothing that does not cause excessive dampness around the urethral region

Take a bath and dry yourself after exercising

Sleep is important

Note: Do seek professional advice before trying these home remedies.