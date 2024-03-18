Suffer From Cold, Cough, Sinus Frequently? These Easy Home Remedies Can Provide Relief

Many people suffer from cold, cough and sinus attacks quite frequently. Health setbacks are also seen around this time of the year when there is a change of season. But, instead of popping a pill to alleviate the symptoms, trust the resources available at home to nurse you back to health. There are many home remedies that can offer relief. According to Ayurveda and gut health coach Dr Dimple Jangda, the tendency towards cold, cough, sinus or allergies could indicate 'Kapha' imbalance in Ayurveda. She explained that it happens when there is an 'accumulation of excessive earth and water in the system in the form of sticky mucus, water retention, and undigested solids'. It becomes a breeding ground for allergens, the expert warned.

Taking to Instagram, the gut health coach suggested that instead of rushing to the doctor, try some easy remedies at home to relieve and calm your sinuses and allergies. Take a look.

Stay Hydrated

It is important to sip warm water all day to prevent the accumulation of mucus. Water can wash off the toxins from the body by flushing them out. The more hydrated you stay, the faster your recovery will be.

Face Steamer

According to the expert, you may also get relief by taking a steam. Simply add water and a few drops of eucalyptus oil. Cover your head with a towel and inhale the steam. "Eucalyptus has anti-bacterial, anti-fungal properties and helps release cold symptoms, and reduce respiratory problems," she said. You can also dab a drop of eucalyptus oil on your chest, back and behind the ears when you go to bed at night.

A Raw Concoction

Dr Jangda also shared a quick and easy anti-cold recipe:

Mix 1 tsp raw organic honey with 1/2 tsp grated ginger, pinch of pepper, turmeric and cinnamon. Consume this raw concoction twice a day. Do not heat honey as it turns toxic, she stated, adding that honey is rich in antioxidants, is anti-allergic, and helps to clear blockage in the nasal passage. Turmeric and ginger are anti-inflammatory, and pepper raises the body heat and clears allergens. It can dissolve the mucus that is trapped in your sinus and throat region.

Have this concoction early morning on an empty stomach, and again at bedtime.

Dietary Modifications

The expert suggested altering the diet to fight cold, cough and allergies. Consider doing the following:

Add pungent spices like pepper, mustard seeds, ginger, cloves and cayenne to your diet.

Consume light fruits like apples, pears, watermelon, pomegranates, apricots and cranberries.

Consume warm soups with spices and very little salt to prevent water retention.

Consume low-fat milk, and add a pinch of turmeric and some grated ginger to it to release the congestion from your chest region.

What do you think of these tips?