The hot summer months come with a host of irritations and, with the onset of monsoons, you also have to deal with the menace of mosquitoes and insects. This is also the time of year when being bitten by a bee is very real. Most of the time, this is a harmless sting that can be treated easily at home. The first thing you need to do in case of a bee sting is take the stinger out of your skin and wash the area with cold water. This will help you wash off the venom and reduce swelling. Though bee stings can be easily treated at home naturally, sometimes, if you experience an allergic reaction or have been stung multiple times, you need to consult a doctor. If you have very sensitive skin, you will need a doctor's help to deal with this problem. Otherwise, you can just try out some natural treatments at home to bring down your pain and swelling. Here, we list a few home remedies that you can try out for immediate relief.

Honey helps

Honey has been used since ancient times to heal many skin problems and irritants. It can help take away the sting, pain and itching caused by a bee sting. Just apply it topically on the affected area, cover it with a loose bandage and wash off after an hour with cold water.

Try baking soda

If you have been stung by a bee, just look at your kitchen shelf. Baking powder can come to your rescue. Just make a paste by mixing baking soda with water and apply it to the affected area. Leave it for 30 minutes and then wash off with cold water. It will neutralize the venom and bring down the pain, itching, and swelling.

Apply toothpaste

Toothpaste is alkaline in nature and bee venom is acidic. Therefore, it neutralizes the effects of the venom. Just apply a little toothpaste on the affected area and wash it off after an hour. This is an easy and inexpensive home remedy.

Apple cider vinegar is a good option

Apple cider vinegar is acidic, and this helps neutralize bee venom. Just soak a cotton ball or a piece of cloth in this vinegar and keep it on the affected skin for at least 15 minutes. You will get instant relief. The swelling will go away and so will the pain.

Papaya for pain relief

Papaya contains the enzyme papain. This enzyme breaks down the protein that causes pain and itching. Just make a paste from a piece of ripe papaya and apply it on your skin. Wash off after an hour with cold water.

Essential oils help

There are many essential oils that can help. Lavender has anti-inflammatory properties, which can bring down swelling. Tea tree oil is a natural antiseptic and will take away the pain. Witch hazel reduces inflammation, pain and itching. Mix a drop of essential oil in a carrier oil and apply it on the affected skin.