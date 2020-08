Cumin seeds are packed with antioxidants that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals. © Shutterstock

We all know the importance of eating a nutritious breakfast. But what you drink before your first meal of the day is equally important for good health. Drinking warm water on an empty stomach can benefit your body in many ways and it has been recommended by both western and traditional medicine practitioners. But do you know the benefits of drinking jeera or cumin water first thing in the morning?

Jeera water is one of the easy and healthy morning drinks to start your day. A common ingredient in traditional Indian medicine, jeera has anti-inflammatory, diuretic, carminative, and antispasmodic properties. Starting your day jeera water can boosts metabolism, improve digestion, promote weight loss, control blood glucose levels, and help prevent many health problems.

How to make Jeera Water

Boil two glasses of water in a pot and add 1 tsp of cumin seeds/jeera in it. Let it simmer for 5 more minutes and strain the boiled water and discard the seeds. You can also add a little bit of honey or lemon for extra benefits as well as to enhance the taste. Consume this decoction while it's still warm.

Alternatively, you can soak a teaspoon of jeera in a glass of water and leave it overnight. The next morning, strain the seeds and drink the water on an empty stomach. You can also add lime juice in the water. Use a copper vessel for soaking the cumin for best results. It can kill the harmful microorganisms present in the water as well as release beneficial copper ions into the solution.

Copper is an essential trace mineral that is vital to human health. It plays a role in making red blood cells and maintaining nerve cells and energy production. It also stimulates the immune system to fight infections and helps neutralize free radicals, which can cause damage to cells.

Benefits of jeera water

Cumin seeds are packed with antioxidants that can prevent or slow damage to cells caused by free radicals (unstable molecules that the body produces as a reaction to environmental and other pressures). They are also a good source of vitamins E, A, C, K and B6, copper, magnesium, iron, calcium, and phosphorous. Here are some amazing benefits of drinking jeera water:

Promotes weight loss

Jeera water is a miraculous weight loss drink. To speed up your weight loss process, drink jeera water three times a day – first in the morning on an empty stomach, second before lunch, and then after dinner.

Improves digestion

Cumin seeds secrete enzymes that help break down sugars, fats, and carbohydrates in the body and keep the gut healthy. This way it promotes better digestion of food and improves bowel movement. Jeera water is beneficial for people with digestive symptoms like dyspepsia, jaundice, indigestion, flatulence, and diarrhea.

Detoxifies your body

Components like cumin aldehyde, thymol, and phosphorus present in jeera seeds serve as good detoxifying agents. Thus drinking jeera water in the morning helps detoxify your body and remove all the toxins out of the system.

Side effects

Consuming jeera water in excess may cause heartburn, heavy menstrual bleeding, and low blood sugar. So, consume it in moderation.