Skin pigmentation is a common skin condition that refers to the dark patch on the skin. Here are 6 home remedies to treat skin pigmentation.

Have you noticed small areas of discolouration and darkening? Large, dark patched that seems to spread from your face to neck and shoulders that leave a mark. Skin pigmentation is a common condition, and you don't need to freak out. Hyperpigmentation is a common skin condition that refers to the dark patch on the skin. It is a result of excess melanin production. Melanin is the pigment responsible for your skin's colour. When it forms a deposit on the skin, it can cause pigmentation or discolouration of the skin.

Hyperpigmentation is generally harmless but can be caused by an underlying medical condition. It can also cause the skin to darken. It can lead to problems if left untreated. There are several ways to treat hyperpigmentation at home.

Home remedies for skin pigmentation

Apple cider vinegar (ACV)

High in polyphenolic compounds, apple cider vinegar offers a multitude of benefits. It contains acetic acid, which is good for the skin. Mix equal parts of apple cider vinegar in a bowl. Dab the mixture on the affected areas and leave it for 2-3 minutes. Use lukewarm water to rinse it off. Do this twice a week to effectively get rid of skin pigmentation.

Green tea

Green tea extract is a concentrated form of green tea. It contains antioxidants that may have a depigmenting effect when applied to the skin. Steep a green teal bad in boiled water for a few minutes. Remove it and let it cool. Rub the tea bad over your dark patches once it cools down. Do this twice a day to achieve the results you desire.

Aloe Vera

Aloe vera contains a natural depigmenting ingredient called aloin that has skin lightening effects. Apply pure aloe vera gel to pigmented areas before going to bed. Rinse it in the morning and do this regularly.

Red onion

Red onion is rich in quercetin, which is a plant pigment used for skin problems. It is a natural depigmenting compound that helps lighten the skin and work effectively as a natural skin pigmentation treatment. All you have to do is rub a slice of red onion on the affected areas. Leave it for about 10 minutes and then wash off. Do this twice regularly for effective results.

Milk

Milk and buttermilk can lighten skin discolouration. It contains lactic acid, which is an ingredient that is used in many products to brighten and even out skin tone. It also helps reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and dark spots. This is possible because it loosens the bonds between dead skin cells to help you get a more radiant complexion.

Soak a cotton ball in milk and rub it over darkened patches twice a day. Do it regularly until you see results.

Sandalwood and turmeric

An excellent beauty ingredient that is natural and effective. Turmeric, on the other hand, contains an ingredient called curcumin which lightens your ugly spots and lightens the skin.

To use sandalwood paste to deal with pigmentation, you would require sandalwood, turmeric and rose water. Mix the ingredients properly and leave it for about 20 minutes. Wash it with lukewarm water. Doing this twice a week will make your pigmentation vanish.