Sinus Infection: 5 Extremely Effective Home Remedies to Treat Sinusitis Naturally

Suffering from sinus infection, its time to try some effective and easy home remedies that can naturally cure sinusitis.

Sinus infection, also known as Sinusitis is a condition which is marked by the inflammation, or swelling, of the tissue lining the sinuses. What are sinuses? These are the four pairs of cavities (spaces) found in the head. These four cavities are connected by some narrow channels. These channels act as drainage that helps in keeping the nose clean and free of bacteria. Sinus infection happens when these channels get filled with fluid, leading to blockage of the path in the nose. When the water get accumulated in these channels, germs can grow and cause an infection (bacterial sinusitis).

What Causes Sinus Infection?

Apart from what is mentioned above, some of the major contributors to a sinus infection are cold which causes inflammation and swelling of the sinuses, which leads to a buildup or accumulation of mucus inside the passage of the nose. Some of the troubles that this condition can lead to are - snoring, difficulty in breathing especially when sleeping or lying down, acute headache and in serious cases this condition can also lead to severe signs of brain fever or meningitis. Worried? We get you, this condition can be difficult to manage, but there are some easy home remedies that are said to provide instant relief to the condition when it is getting worse.

Home Remedies to Treat Sinusitis Naturally

Are you suffering from a sinus infection? We have some easy and effective home remedies to treat this condition naturally at home. Take a quick look at them:

Apple Cider Vinegar

This is one amazing ingredient which comes with several health benefits. Apple Cider Vinegar also known as ACV contains antibacterial properties which help in treating symptoms of flu, such as cold, cough, allergies, etc. All you need to do is take a spoon of ACV and consume it in a diluted form (mix it with water).

Steam Therapy

Who doesn't know how effective steam therapy is when it comes to managing symptoms of cold and flu? Try taking a hot shower or use the steam breathe technique to help open your nasal passages. All you need to do is take a bowl and fill it with hot water, now cover your face and head with a towel and inhale the hot steam. This will instantly open your nasal passages and thus provide you relief from congestion caused by the sinus infection.

Turmeric

Turmeric, the most important spice that you can find easily in the kitchen is packed with antioxidant properties. Turmeric is considered the most effective to treat sinus symptoms. This spice also has anti-inflammatory properties which help in relieving symptoms of sinus infection (sinusitis). All you need to do is add a pinch of turmeric to your hot tea and consume it. This will help in flushing out the mucus accumulated in the channels and thus un-clog the nasal passages.

Eucalyptus Oil

This essential oil is great for fighting a sinus infection and it also strengthens respiratory health. All you need to do is pour a few drops of Eucalyptus oil into your handkerchief and breathe it. This will instantly provide you relief from nasal congestion. Use it daily for better results.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne powder is considered to be one of the most effective spices that can treat sinusitis at home if used the right way. It can open up the clogged nasal passages and clears out the sinuses. All you need to do is mix the cayenne powder into a glass of water (preferably hot) and stir it well. Now, drink this two to three times a day. If you want, add some honey as well. However, those who have mouth ulcers should avoid drinking this mixture.

(Disclaimer: The tips to manage sinus infections mentioned above are just a few suggestions and should not be mistaken as a medical remedy to cure the condition permanently. We suggest you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet and lifestyle habits.)