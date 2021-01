Sensitive teeth is a common dental health problem that can be discomforting. Here are some home remedies to treat tooth sensitivity.

Every time you bite into something, do you experience sharp and piercing sensation going deep down to the nerve endings of your tooth? Tooth sensitivity is a common dental problem that affects a lot of people. If your teeth pain every time you eat something cold, hot or drink acidic drinks, then that means you have sensitive teeth. It can be discomforting, which is why you need it to get treated as soon as possible. Also Read - Reasons behind tooth sensitivity + how to take care of it

Home Remedies For Sensitive Teeth

Here are some home remedies you can try to get some relief. Also Read - Wisdom teeth pain and the problems associated with it

Salt-Water Rinse

Saltwater is one of the most effective solutions used to treat tooth sensitivity. In fact, it is one remedy that is used for other dental problems as well. Salt is an antiseptic and helps reduce inflammation. All you need to do is gargle with salt water twice every day to alleviate the pain. Also Read - 5 easy ways to soothe teeth sensitivity

How to use: Mix half a teaspoon to a glass of lukewarm water and mix well. Swish the solution in your mouth for about 30 seconds and spit it out.

Honey

Honey contains antibacterial, antibacterial and antiseptic properties. It helps speed up healing and reduce pain, swelling and inflammation. It is an effective remedy that can help reduce pain from sensitive teeth.

How to use: Take a tablespoon of honey and mix with warm water. Now, rinse your mouth using the water to reduce the pain from sensitive teeth.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains a compound called curcumin, which contain anti-inflammatory properties that enhance wound healing. It is a good home remedy for tooth sensitivity and can also be used to treat digestive problems.

How to use: One way to use it is massaging ground turmeric on the teeth. You can also make a paste using 1 teaspoon of turmeric, half a teaspoon of salt, and half a teaspoon of mustard oil. Apply the paste to the teeth and gums. Do this two times every day for pain relief.

Green Tea

Green tea contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that provide many health benefits, including your oral health.

How to use: Prepare green tea and use it as a mouthwash twice a day to strengthen teeth and reduce inflammation.

Vanilla Extract

Studies have shown that vanilla extract contains anti-nociceptive properties that reduce pain associated with tooth sensitivity.

How to use: Take a few drops of vanilla extract and apply it to the sensitive gums for 3-5 minutes using a cotton pad. You can do this multiples times a day to treat sensitive teeth.

Other Prevention Tips

Apart from using the home remedies, it is essential to take some precautionary measures to reduce the pain.