Cold And Flu In Kids: Try These Simple Remedies To Guard Them

We spoke to some of the experts, to understand how a parent can help their kids to deal with the discomfort caused by cold. Take a look at the expert-recommended home remedies:

The most conducive conditions for the growth of viruses and bacteria are weather changes. Children may feel uncomfortable and sick when the weather changes because of this. A cold may become more prevalent now that the weather is chilly. Children may be exposed to cold viruses during a seasonal change, which can cause mild symptoms such as a sore throat, cold, cough, runny nose, and gastrointestinal problems. On average, young children get 8 10 colds per year. The good news is that most of these infections are minor and won't last long. As children grow older, they experience fewer illnesses. According to medical studies, adults experience common colds 2-4 times each year, while children experience them 5-7 times annually. The number of seasonal changes corresponds to the number of colds experienced each year. The correlation is a result of a cause. Eating a well-balanced diet, getting enough sleep, and managing your stress can help you cope with seasonal illness. TheHealthSite.com spoke to some of the experts, to understand how a parent can help their kids to deal with the discomfort caused by cold. Take a look at the expert-recommended home remedies:

Drink Fluids

Give the children fluids to drink to keep them hydrated. This will help them replace any fluids lost due to fever, vomiting, or diarrhoea. Fluids also assist in releasing mucus. To avoid dehydration in children, it is essential to consume a drink that rehydrates, recharges, and allows them to continue with ease. Dehydration is treated with oral rehydration solution beverages.

Rest

The body needs rest to concentrate its energies on healing; keep kids home from school to keep them warm and well-rested.

Honey

Give the toddler a few drops of honey to lick twice or thrice in one day. This will help the baby to keep the digestive tract clean and prevent diarrhoea.

Massage

Pain-reliving balm can be used for headaches and colds as it starts working in 1 minute and gives Pain Relief up to 8 hours from the pain caused by headaches and cold-related illnesses. You must gently massage your child's neck and forehead with the balm to benefit them from receiving immediate treatment and feel healthier. For cold relief, massage your chest and throat.

Steam

If your little one suffers from a cold and has trouble breathing, get him/her to take steam. Make the child stand in the bathroom while you heat or run some water in a large bowl, add some pain relieving balm, and then make the kid inhale heated vapours for at least 10 to 15 minutes, it will help to ease the feeling of a blocked nose and soothes the irritation in nasal passages and they will be able to enjoy a peaceful sleep.

Gargle With Warm Salt Water

Salt water can help relieve sore throat pain, while saltwater nose drops can help loosen mucus.