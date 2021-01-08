Pneumonia: What you can do prevent this respiratory infection

Pneumonia is the inflammation of your lungs caused by a bacterial or viral infection. During pneumonia, your air sacs fill with fluids, such as pus, and become solid. It drastically hampers your ability to breathe and worsens your immune symptoms. Also Read - COVID-19 Pneumonia Vs Pneumonia: Understanding the difference

Pneumonia can happen to anyone, at any age. Babies under age 2 and adults over age 65 are at higher risk. Also Read - Uttarakhand CM admitted to AIIMS with COVID pneumonia: Signs patients isolating at home should watch out for

What Causes Pneumonia?

Pneumonia often occurs following an upper respiratory infection. Upper respiratory tract infections can result from colds or the flu. They’re caused by germs, such as viruses, fungi, and bacteria. Germs can be spread in a variety of ways. These include: Also Read - Scared of Pneumonia? Influenza infections can increase bacterial pneumonia risk

– Through physical contacts, such as shaking hands, etc.

– Through the body fluids via air, when an infected person sneezes without covering mouth or nose and those tiny infected droplets enter the body of another person and thus spread the infection.

-In hospitals or healthcare facilities through contact with health care providers or equipment

How to Prevent Pneumonia

Pneumonia can also cause other illnesses or complications that can be serious. That’s why it’s important to do everything you can to stay healthy and prevent yourself and your family from getting pneumonia in the first place.

How can you do that?

Get Vaccinated

Vaccines can help prevent infection by some of the bacteria and viruses that can cause pneumonia. There are two vaccines that can protect you from Streptococcus pneumoniae bacteria, one of the most common bacteria that cause pneumonia.

– PCV13 helps protect people from 13 of the most severe types of bacteria that cause pneumonia.

– PPSV23 protects against an additional 23 types of pneumonia bacteria. Neither can prevent every type of pneumonia, but they work against more than 30 common, severe types.

Keep Your Hands Clean / Wash Your Hands Regularly

To help prevent the spread of bacteria and other harmful germs, it is best for you to wash your hands as frequently as you can. This is especially true after using the bathroom, being in public places, and before you eat.

Avoid Smoking

It’s important to reinforce the fact that smoking is not good for your lungs. Keep your lungs as healthy as possible to reduce the risk of you getting pneumonia.

Eat Healthy, Exercise, and Take Proper Rest

Treating your body right does wonders in all areas of your health. By eating a healthy diet full of fruits and vegetables, exercising regularly, and getting the proper amount of rest, your immune system will be able to fire on all cylinders.

Avoid Exposure To People Who Are Ill

Pneumonia spreads through an infected person’s body fluid and physical touch. To avoid this respiratory illness from infecting you, make sure to maintain a proper distance from the ones who are showing symptoms of pneumonia.

What Are The Warning Symptoms Of Pneumonia?

Typically, pneumonia is characterized by breathing issues, cough, and high-grade fever. However, the signs and symptoms may differ on the basis of age, and overall health condition. Here, we guide you through some common manifestations.

#Pain in the chest, especially when you breathe or cough

#Phlegm or a mucus-producing cough

#Extreme fatigue

#Loss of appetite

#Fever

#Sweats and chills

#Nausea and vomiting

#Diarrhoea

#Difficulty in breathing

Apart from these, kids and senior citizens may experience certain other symptoms of pneumonia. While children under 5 years of age may undergo manifestations like fast breathing or wheezing, infants may have no other symptoms else than vomiting, depleted energy levels, or difficulty in drinking or eating. Elderly people, on the other hand, may experience confusion, abnormally low body temperature, etc.

Who Are At Risk?

Anyone can get pneumonia, but the risk is higher among certain groups such as.

#Infants below 2 years old.

#Elderly people ages 65 years and above.

#People with weakened immune systems.

#People with certain chronic medical conditions, such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, diabetes, or heart failure.

#Those who are recovering from surgery.

#People who are HIV positive, or who have leukemia, lymphoma, or severe kidney disease.

#Smokers, heavy drinkers, and people who use certain types of drugs.

Pneumonia affects hundreds of thousands of people every year. While it can be fatal, it can also be treated – and prevented! Healthy habits and good hygiene may keep you safe and reduce your risk of getting pneumonia.