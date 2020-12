Rosacea is a common inflammatory disorder of the facial skin. Here are some effective home remedies to get rid of skin inflammation.

Rosacea is a common inflammatory disorder of the facial skin that is often confused with sunburn or severe acne. It causes redness, visible blood vessels, small raised spots, boils and swelling. The persistent redness caused is usually in the central part of the face. In rosacea, the blood vessels of the face may very easily dilate. The increased blood makes the skin appear red and flushed. But the exact cause of the condition is unknown. Also Read - Foods that can help prevent or fight skin infections

Home Remedies For Rosacea

Rosacea can worsen with time, which is why you should not leave it untreated for too long. Here are some home remedies to help you get rid of the skin inflammation. Also Read - Home remedies for warts: 8 effective ways to get rid of these ugly bumps

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is one remedy that can do wonders for your skin, and it can help with rosacea as well. It contains anti-inflammatory properties that help treat skin inflammation. Also Read - Athlete’s Foot: Five Home Remedies to Kill the Fungus and Relieve the Pain

How to use: Mix 1-2 tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of warm water and drink the solution. You can also add some honey to the mixture. Consume the decoction once every day before meals to get rid of rosacea.

Turmeric

Turmeric contains an active ingredient called curcumin, which contains anti-inflammatory properties and can help soothe inflammation.

How to use: Take a teaspoon of turmeric powder and mix it in a glass of water. Drink the mixture to get rid of the problem. You can also apply turmeric on the affected area after mixing it with some yoghurt. Do this once daily for best results.

Ginger

Ginger contains gingerol which exhibits anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate swelling, inflammation and redness.

How to use: Mix 1-2 inches of ginger in a cup of water. Bring it to a boil and simmer for a few minutes. Strain and drink the ginger tea after it cools down. Do this 2-3 times daily to counter the problem.

Aloe Vera

Fresh gel from the aloe vera leaf acts as an emollient and moisturizer for the skin. Its healing properties make it a great home remedy to get rid of rosacea.

How to use: Take some aloe vera gel and apply it on the affected area after washing it. Let it sit for about half-an-hour and rinse it. Do this twice every day to manage rosacea symptoms.

Oatmeal

Oats contain phenolic compounds that contain anti-inflammatory properties. It can also help you get rid of the itching, inflammation, swelling and irritation caused by skin inflammation.

How to use: Grind a half a cup of oats and blend it in a ¼ cup of water. Apply the oatmeal mixture on the affected areas and leave it for 20-30 minutes to let it work its magic. You can apply the mask two times a day.

Honey

Raw honey is an effective remedy that can help give you some relief from rosacea. This is because it helps retain the moisture in the skin and help you get rid of the dryness.

How to use: Take some pure raw honey and apply it on the affected areas. Let it sit for bout 30 minutes and rinse it off. Do this twice every day for effective results.

Note: Do a patch test before you use these remedies. Also, check with your doctor for allergies.