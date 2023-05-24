Preventing Varicose Veins: Lifestyle Changes And Home Remedies

Home remedies for varicose veins are available, and dietary and lifestyle modifications may help with the signs and symptoms.

These Are Some Other Signs Of Varicose Veins: Legs that feel heavy or throb are painful or are cramping more noticeably at night. Swelling of the feet and ankles may also be present. In addition, the skin above the varicose vein may be dry or irritating. The following natural cures for varicose veins, shared by Dr Varun Koul, VP - of the Medical Directorate, Glamyo Health, can help manage the condition and alleviate symptoms:

Consume More Flavonoids: Flavonoid-rich diets may also aid in the reduction of varicose veins in some people. This is because flavonoids increase blood flow, preventing blood from pooling in the veins and keeping it moving. They can also relax blood vessels and lower blood pressure in the arteries, which can lessen varicose veins. Flavonoids can be found in the following foods: Citrus fruits and grapes, cherries, apples, blueberries, onions, bell peppers, spinach, cocoa, garlic, and broccoli are examples of vegetables. Natural Cures: Although there is no proof of its efficacy, ingesting grape seed extract, Vitis vinifera, orally, according to the National Institute of Health Trusted Source. As a dietary supplement, grape seed extract should not be taken by anyone prescribed blood thinners since it may interact with such drugs and increase bleeding risk. Workout: Another risk contributing to varicose veins is high blood pressure, which exercise can reduce. In addition, activities with little impact can assist in activating the calf muscles without putting too much strain on them. The following low-impact workouts are efficient swimming, walking, cycling and yoga. Wear Loose-Fitting Clothing: Having blood flow restricted by tight clothing. Dietary Adjustments: Almonds and pistachio nuts are foods substantial in potassium that can aid with varicose veins by lowering bodily water retention.

Among the foods high in potassium are:

TRENDING NOW

Lentils and white beans, as well as almonds and pistachio nuts

Potatoes with leafy greens

Several fish, including tuna and salmon

Among the foods high in fibre are:

Legumes, nuts, and seeds

Oats, wheat, and flaxseed are examples of entire grains.

Losing any excess weight allows for reducing the strain on varicose veins.

Conclusion

People who have varicose veins may experience discomfort and self-consciousness. Home remedies for varicose veins are available, and dietary and lifestyle modifications may help with the signs and symptoms. People with severe varicose veins may want medical attention to help them look and feel better. Individuals can choose the best and most appropriate treatment by discussing their alternatives with a doctor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES