Sleep is essential for overall health. It becomes all the more important when you are pregnant. But unfortunately, insomnia is a very common condition that many women go through when they are expecting. Anything from nausea to nasal congestion to increased urination and anxiety can cause this sleeplessness, which is common in the third trimester. According to a study published in the European Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Biology, more than 60 per cent of pregnant women experienced third-semester insomnia. This may be due to difficulty in finding the right sleeping position as well as anxiety about delivery. Pregnant women also experience abdominal or back pain, frequent urination, hormonal changes and stress or anxiety. All this can cause Pregnancy insomnia, which if not addressed promptly may lead to increased pain during labor, preterm birth, or low birth weight.

Try aromatherapy

There are some essential oils that are safe for use during pregnancy. You can use these to get relief from pregnancy insomnia and sleep better at night. Lavender, chamomile or ylang ylang essential oils are good choices. But be sure to use only two to three drops at a time. Just dab it on to a tissue and keep it next to your pillow. Throw away the tissue and use a fresh one next time. You may also add a few drops to your bath water and have a relaxing soak before going to bed. But if you add any essential oil to a vaporiser, be careful not to leave it on for more than 30 minutes at a time.

Bach flower remedies can help

Bach flower remedies can significantly bring down your stress levels and keep you tension free. If fearful thoughts are keeping you awake or if you are prone to nightmares, use two drops of mimulus or rock rose. If it is exhaustion that is keeping you awake, olive will work wonders. Hornbeam will help you get rid of your sluggish feeling. Bach flower remedies are safe to use during pregnancy and very effective. However, they are usually preserved in brandy. If you have any qualms about using even a few drops of alcohol in any form, you may want to avoid them.

Exercise regularly

Exercise is important during pregnancy. It will keep you healthy and make labor easier. It will also help you sleep better. Take up some form of low impact exercise, like walking and swimming. Exercise in the morning or early afternoon so that you don’t get an adrenaline rush just before bedtime.

Adopt some relaxation techniques

Try to be calm and relaxed during your pregnancy. This will help you overcome pregnancy insomnia. You can try yoga and some light stretching. There are many relaxing asanas in yoga that can help you sleep better during this time. Child’s pose and the lotus pose are good options that you can try. Deep breathing is another way to relax your mind before going to sleep. You may also try meditation and listening to soothing music or reading a book before bedtime.

Drink tart cherry juice

Research has proven that tart cherry juice can increase sleep time by up to 90 minutes a night. This juice is a rich source of melatonin, the hormone that helps you sleep. Have this twice a day for best results. If it is in concentrate form, add two tablespoons to foods like yogurt or kefir. Tart cherry juice has a low glycemic index and contains potent antioxidants. It is perfectly safe to have during pregnancy.