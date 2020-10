Pimple behind the ears? 5 Home remedies to get rid of the itchy sensation

Of all the places you could imagine, it turns out you can get pimples behind your ears. Have you ever felt an itchy, inflamed and painful lump behind the ear? That’s what we are talking about today. Usually, an inflamed lump behind the ear is a result of an infection in your skin pores. They are not considered serious, but they can be extremely painful. So, what causes pimples behind the ears? Also Read - Having dental problems? 6 home remedies to get rid of the pain

The primary cause of pimples is clogged pores. Dead cells and microbes infect the skin pores and lead to pimples. However, other factors such as poor hygiene, humid weather, ingrown hair, ear piercing, cosmetics and an unhealthy diet can contribute to the condition. Also Read - Unbelievable coconut oil home remedies we bet you didn’t know

Home remedies for pimples behind the ear

Tea tree oil

Tea tree oil has anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that help fight pimple-causing microbes. Also Read - Use CBD oil as a home remedy for pain, depression and more

How to use: Dip a cotton swab in tea tree oil and apply it directly to the pimple. Leave it overnight. Do this once every day for effective results.

Yogurt and oatmeal

For the unversed, yogurt contains probiotics that help to reduce acne. Oatmeal contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are great for pimple treatment. However, more studies are needed to understand the health benefits of oatmeal.

How to use: Mix 1 tablespoon of yogurt and oatmeal with half a tablespoon of honey. Apply the paste directly to the pimple and leave for 20-30 minutes. Do this once daily.

Cold compress

A cold compress or applying an ice pack on pimples helps reduce inflammation.

How to use: All you need to do is apply a cold compress to your acne and hold it for at least 5 minutes. Do this at least thrice daily for effective results.

Egg white

Egg whites help to dry the pimple and reduce its size. You can add honey to egg white as it contains antibacterial properties.

How to use: Take 1 tablespoon of egg white and half a tablespoon of honey and mix them well. Apply it to the affected area. Leave it for 20-30 minutes and wash it with normal water. Keep applying this mixture to the pimples until it disappears.

Garlic

Garlic contains antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. It helps soothe infected skin and fight pimple-causing bacteria.

How to use: All you need is a minced garlic clove. Apply it directly to the pimple and leave for 20 minutes. You can keep it overnight for quick results if you have normal skin. In case you have sensitive skin, dilute the minced garlic with the help of water to avoid irritation.

Some prevention tips

Keep yourself hydrated throughout the day.

Do not smoke.

Follow good hygiene.

Eat a healthy diet to keep skin problems at bay.

Avoid processed and sugary foods.

Do not pop the pimple as it may worsen the problem.

Note: Do a patch test for allergies to avoid complications. Consult a doctor in case the problem aggravates.