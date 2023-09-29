Painful Ingrown Nails? Try These Natural Techniques For Fast Relief

By following proper foot care practices and maintaining good nail hygiene.

While ingrown nails can be painful and bothersome, many cases can be effectively managed at home using these natural methods.

Ingrown toenails are a common discomfort and people try every method to get rid of it. It happens when the corner of your toenails curves and grows into the surrounding skin causing pain, redness, and swelling. There are many causes of toenails including wearing too-tight shoes, cutting toenails too short, bad foot hygiene, excessive medication, and others. So avoid wearing tight shoes that don't allow your feet to breathe and maintain proper foot hygiene. Furthermore, you can also these natural methods to get rid of ingrown toenails. However, it's crucial to be aware of signs of infection or severe complications and seek medical attention promptly if needed. By following proper foot care practices and maintaining good nail hygiene, you can reduce the risk of ingrown nails in the future, ensuring your continued comfort and well-being.

Warm Soaks

You can soak your nails in warm water to treat the ingrown toenails naturally. Fill a basin with warm water and a tablespoon of Epsom salt. Soak your affected foot for 15-20 minutes, 2-3 times a day. This softens the skin and helps reduce swelling.

Use Toe Braces

You can use the braces to prevent ingrown toenails. These are thin composite devices that hold the toe in place and shield the skin from it as a new nail grows back.

Gently Lift The Nail

After soaking, use a sterile, pointed tool (like a tweezer or a dental pick) to gently lift the ingrown edge. Avoid digging too deeply or forcefully, as this can worsen the condition.

Cotton Ball Or Dental Floss

Once you've lifted the nail, place a small piece of cotton ball or dental floss under the ingrown edge. This encourages the nail to grow above the skin instead of into it. Change the cotton or floss daily.

Topical Antibiotic

Apply an over-the-counter antibiotic ointment to the affected area and cover it with a clean bandage. This helps prevent infection.

Wear Proper Footwear

Wearing uncomfortable and tight shoes can cause ingrown toenails so avoid tight or ill-fitting shoes that can put pressure on the affected toe. Opt for footwear with a roomy toe box.

Keep Nails Trimmed

Trimming your nails is important but trim them straight across rather than curved to prevent future ingrowth. Avoid cutting them too short.

Pain Relief

Over-the-counter pain relievers like ibuprofen can help reduce pain and inflammation. You can take these but don't do it often without any medical consultation.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the problem if it persists for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before using these tips repeatedly.

