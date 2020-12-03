You may already be familiar with the dangers of smoking but there’s so much more that happens inside your body when you take a puff of a cigarette. Smoking is one of the most important causes of implicated in lung cancer but you probably already knew this. However you do not realize that smoking plays a major role in determining your risk of developing other types of cancer chronic lung disorder stroke heart disease constipation and infertility. Nicotine is the addictive drug in tobacco that gives you the constant urge to continue smoking. But along with this nicotine people who