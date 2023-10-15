Natural Remedies for Arthritis: 7 Effective Home Remedies to Manage Arthritis Symptoms

Arthritis Care Tips: 7 Effective Home Remedies To Manage Symptoms of Arthritis

If you have arthritis, you are aware of how incapacitating the disease may be. The good news is that you may control your arthritis symptoms naturally at home by doing a variety of things.

Arthritis is a chronic health condition that primarily affects the joints and causes pain, stiffness, and swelling. It can be caused by a variety of factors, including age, injury, and wear and tear. While there is no specific cure for treating arthritis completely from the roots, there are a number of lifestyle changes that you can introduce in your daily life to effectively manage your symptoms and improve your quality of life when suffering from arthritis. These lifestyle changes mainly include eating a healthy diet, exercising regularly, and using heat and cold therapy. There are also a number of natural remedies that can help relieve arthritis pain and inflammation.

In this article, Dr. Rajesh Kumar Verma (Consultant - Orthopaedic), Manipal Hospital, Ghaziabad, will tell us about the seven home remedies that can help you manage your arthritis symptoms naturally.

Home Remedies To Manage Symptoms of Arthritis

These 7 tips can help you manage arthritis symptoms easily at home:

Balanced Calcium and Vitamin D Intake

It is very important that your body gets enough or sufficient calcium and vitamin D; it can help maintain good bone structure. For your skeletal health, ensure you consume calcium-rich foods like milk, broccoli, and fortified cereals while letting in sunlight, which has vitamin D.

High Protein Diet

Consuming good-quality proteins such as lean meats, fish, lentils, and nuts helps keep up with joint tissue maintenance and repair. For the body, proteins serve as important building blocks that help maintain healthy joints.

Low Fat and Low Carbs

It is crucial that one reduces their intake of saturated fat and refined carbohydrates in order to avoid inflammation in the body. A diet low in these components can help maintain a healthy weight and reduce the risk of arthritis-related inflammation.

Regular Gentle Exercises

You can greatly decrease your chances of getting arthritis by adding gentle and joint-friendly exercises to your daily routines. Individuals who are over 50 should avoid impact sports that may injure and compromise joint health.

Regular Walking

Walking is one of the simplest exercises that promotes joint health. Strive to reach at least 8,000 steps a day, as that can aid in keeping joints flexible and preventing arthritis.

Avoid Excessive Alcohol and Smoking

Overindulgence in drinking and smoking has also made some people prone to arthritis, among other diseases. Limiting or quitting these habits can improve your overall health and reduce the risk of arthritis.

Weight and Stress Management

Joint health relies on maintaining the right weight. Being overweight can subject your bones to more pressure and thus increase your chances of having arthritis. Furthermore, chronic stress should be managed, as it may cause inflammation in the body, leading to arthritis.

