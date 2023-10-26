Natural Cholesterol-Lowering Home Remedies: 7 Herbs to Lower LDL Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Natural Cholesterol-Lowering Home Remedies: 7 Herbs to Lower LDL Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add these 7 herbs to your daily diet to keep your heart safe and healthy.

High cholesterol is a condition that is marked by the excessive presence of LDL cholesterol in the blood. This Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance that is present in the blood. The body usually needs this substance to build healthy cells. However, too much cholesterol can build up in your arteries and lead to heart disease, stroke, and other health problems.

In this article, we tell you 7 amazing herbs that can effectively lower your LDL cholesterol levels naturally.

7 Ways to Improve Your Cholesterol Levels with Herbs

Are rising bad cholesterol levels bothering you? Try these 7 herbs to manage LDL cholesterol levels and keep your heart safe from suffering severe health complications:

TRENDING NOW

Fenugreek

Fenugreek seeds, aka methi dana, are a great herb when it comes to managing high cholesterol levels at home naturally. These seeds are rich in soluble fiber, which can help in lowering LDL cholesterol levels. You can soak these seeds at night in a glass of water and consume this drink the next morning.

Artichoke

Artichoke is an amazing herb that comes packed with cynarin, a compound that helps to stimulate bile production. Bile is a fluid that helps in breaking down the fats in the digestive system. Thus when more bile is produced, more cholesterol is removed from the bloodstream.

Yarrow

Yarrow is an uncommon herb that acts well in managing blood cholesterol levels. It contains flavonoids, which are compounds with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants in Yarrow help protect the body's cells from getting damaged by free radicals.

You may like to read

Holy Basil

In India, this herb is also known by the name Tulsi. What is so special about these leaves? Basil leaves contain eugenol, an active compound with anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties. Thus adding these leaves to your daily diet can help in lowering your blood cholesterol levels.

Rosemary

Rosemary contains carnosic acid, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. Carnosic acid can help to lower LDL cholesterol levels by reducing inflammation and preventing the oxidation of cholesterol. You can add this herb to your green tea, or any regular tea to enhance the health benefits and provide your heart with a protective shield.

Turmeric

In India, we call this herb Haldi. Turmeric comes packed with curcumin, an active agent which is a great source of anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants. Adding just one teaspoon of turmeric to your regular tea or milk can help lower LDL cholesterol levels by reducing inflammation and preventing the oxidation of cholesterol.

Ginger

Ginger is one of the most useful Ayurvedic herbs which has shown exemplary results in treated conditions, including high cholesterol levels. Ginger contains gingerols and shogaols, which are compounds with anti-inflammatory and cholesterol-lowering properties.

Note of Caution

It's crucial to remember that additional studies are required to verify the long-term safety and effectiveness of these herbs in reducing cholesterol. It's crucial to consult your doctor before using any of these herbs because some of them may interact with specific drugs.

It's important to start with a modest dosage and increase it gradually as tolerated if you're thinking about utilising any of these herbs to lower your cholesterol. To make sure the herbs are effective, you should also routinely check your cholesterol levels.