Antibiotics are commonly used in the treatment of bacterial infections. But because of abuse and incorrect usage, today many bacteria have become resistant to these drugs. Moreover, many antibiotics also come with side-effects that can sometimes damage organs like the liver and kidneys. Therefore, many people today look for natural alternatives to these drugs. Luckily, there are many home remedies and foods that work as natural antibiotics. So, instead of going for medications, you can try adding these foods to your daily diet to be safe from bacterial infections. These can not only prevent bacterial infections but also help you fight the invading pathogens if you are already infected. These natural antibiotics will bring down inflammation and increase the presence of good, protective bacteria. So, here are some home remedies that work as natural antibiotics.

Ginger

This is one of the best anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory food that you can find. It contains gingerol, terpenoids, shogaol, zerumbone and zingerone as well as powerful flavonoids with anti-microbial properties. It can help you fight many strains of bacteria effectively. Also Read - These 5 simple at-home remedies will help you get rid of head lice

How to have it

The best way to have it is raw. You can chew on it after your meals as a mouth freshener. Grate some onto your salads and soups. You can also add some to your morning cup of tea.

Oregano oil

This has potent anti-bacterial and antifungal compounds in the form of carvacrol and thymol. This oil can help you fight several strains of bacteria, some even antibiotic resistant. It is particularly effective in the treatment of E. coli. But be sure to use the pure oil and buy it from a verified source.

How to use it

Just mix 1 to 2 drops of this oil in water or oil and have it. Don’t have it for more than 2 weeks at a time and consult a doctor before starting as it may interact with certain medications.

Onion

These are a rich source of therapeutic sulfur compounds called cysteine sulphoxides besides containing flavonoids that have amazing antibiotic effects.

How to use it

You can have this raw. Be sure to cut it and leave it for some time. This will increase its phytonutrient content. You can also add it to stews and soups or just sauté some. To make it more potent, add some garlic to it.

Garlic

This contains allicin, which can effectively fight against several many strains of bacteria. But have this in moderation. People with bleeding disorders must consult their doctor before having this and it is not meant for children. That being said, garlic can kill pathogens responsible for common as well as rare infections. It has potent anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties and is best consumed raw.

How to have it

Just chop a garlic clove into small pieces or crush and let it sit for some time. This will release enzymes that get converted to allicin. Eat it after some time. You may wash it down with a glass of water if the taste is not to your liking. Start with one clove and gradually increase it to 3.

Manuka honey

All honey are good for fighting pathogens. But Manuka honey is more potent that other varieties. This honey is native to New Zealand. It has amazing antibiotic, anti-bacterial and anti-microbial properties and is used even in the treatment of MRSA. But it must not be given to infants. It can even inhibit multiple drug-resistant pathogens.

How to have it

Just have two tablespoons of Manuka honey every day. Avoid heating it because doing so may destroy its therapeutic value. Be sure to buy this from a genuine source to get the pure form of this honey.