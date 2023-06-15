Multiple Sclerosis Home Remedies: 7 Daily Tips for Managing The Symptoms

Multiple Sclerosis: Here are 7 easy tips from Dr Ishu Goyal, Clinical Associate, Neurology, Sir H.N.Reliance Hospital, to manage the condition and its symptoms.

Multiple sclerosis (MS) is a demyelinating disorder affecting the nervous system in which the nerves lose their insulation due to the immune system attacking a person's own myelin. It leads to impaired electrical signals that control movement, speech and other functions. This condition can lead to tons of symptoms including -- sudden numbness, weakness, loss of balance and cognitive functions and may progress over years leaving a person with disabilities. With the advances in medical science, there are many medications available which halt this autoimmune process and prevent the development of new symptoms. However, there are certain personal and environmental factors that predispose a person to relapses and rectifying these factors may prevent relapses.

Here, Dr Ishu Goyal, Clinical Associate, Neurology, Sir H.N.Reliance Hospital will tell us more about multiple sclerosis and easy tips and tricks to manage the condition and its symptoms at home.

How To Manage Multiple Sclerosis At Home?

Explaining the causes of multiple sclerosis, Dr Goyal said, "It has been seen that low vitamin B12 and vit D3 levels may lead to the development of symptoms and special attention should be paid to maintaining this nutrient balance. External supplementation of these vitamins is also recommended to maintain adequacy. A properly balanced diet also prevents the development of metabolic syndrome which when coexistent with MS may compound the disability. Also maximizing fiber content in diet is useful to avoid constipation which is a common problem faced in people with MS."

Tips To Manage Multiple Sclerosis

If you are dealing with MS and looking for some easy tips to keep the condition and its symptoms under control, here is what you need to know:

Exercise Regularly

Regular exercises play an equally important role in maintaining well-being as it helps in muscle strengthening and in keeping the body agile. Moreover, it also ensures cardiovascular fitness and better bladder and bowel control. Aerobic exercises, adaptive tai chi, and aqua therapy help in relieving the stiffness of the body which is commonly seen in MS.

Check Your Sleeping Pattern

MS can cause a wide array of sleep problems because of spasms, frequent urination, insomnia and restless leg syndrome etc. A healthy sleeping pattern is of utmost importance as the rejuvenation of cells in the brain occurs during sleep. Sleep hygiene should be given attention by avoiding stimulant drinks at night, restricting water content since evening, eating a light early dinner and reducing screen time at night. If these measures are insufficient for a proper sleep cycle, medical help should be sought for the same.

Create Convenience

In order to make things a little easy to manage, you can introduce easy swaps in your daily life, such as journaling, spending more time doing what you like, etc.

Plan For Comfort

Your body temperature can go up when you are suffering from this condition, it is therefore recommended to keep your comfort zone ready.

Think about safety

With all these measures, modification of the environment is required for the normal functioning of the individual. Safety features should be installed in the bath and shower to prevent falls. It should be ensured that the house has enough space to move around without any hurdles. The work environment should also be MS friendly as symptoms may happen anytime leading to imbalance and falls causing severe injuries.

Eat well

Follow a healthy diet and make sure to add loads of fruits and vegetables to your daily diet. This will not only help you stay fit but will provide your body with the required nutrients.

Talk To Dear Ones

MS is a chronic and exhausting illness with many physical and psychological consequences. Patients generally become depressed and find themselves fighting an endless battle. To minimize the suffering, it is recommended that they join MS support groups to share their experiences and find solutions. These support groups not only help the patients but also is an essential support system for the caregivers to share their grievances. It provides a platform for new ideas, developments and research.

Simple modifications like these in habits, home and work environment may lead to a reduction in the overall impact of MS and helps in prolonging the independent functioning of an individual.

(Disclaimer: All the tips given in this article are meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals.)

