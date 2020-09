Most of us have experienced mouth sores at some point of time. Usually, these are small and go away on its own in a few days’ time. Sometimes, mouth ulcers may be bigger and take weeks to disappear. The causes are many, but the most common reason is nutritional deficiency and low immunity. Allergic reactions to food may also cause this condition as can stress and inflammation. Digestive problems, Celiac disease, bowel disorders, and conditions like H. pylori may also lead to this condition. But whatever the cause, it can be an irritant. It is not easy to have a sore inside your mouth. Fortunately, there are many home remedies that can help you overcome this condition. But if it persists for too long, you need to see a doctor. Also Read - Things to keep in mind before visiting your dentist during the pandemic

Rinse your mouth with hydrogen peroxide

This stops the pain of mouth ulcers and also disinfects the area. It can prevent further breakouts without causing any damage to the healthy bacteria in your mouth. But you need to be careful not to swallow while rinsing your mouth to avoid stomach upset. All you have to do is mix equal amounts of water and hydrogen peroxide and use this as a mouth gargle twice a day. It will heal and prevent mouth sores.

Oil Pulling

This is an Ayurvedic solution for mouth ulcers. Use pure coconut oil for this. Just take 1 tablespoon virgin coconut oil and swish it around in your mouth after brushing your teeth. Keep doing this for around 10 minutes. Be sure to pull it through your teeth too. It moisturizes your gums and can help soothe and heal mouth ulcers. At the same time, it does not cause any damage to the bacteria in the mouth. Coconut oil has potent anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. Be sure to spit out the oil once you are done. Do this regularly and you will also see that your teeth turn brighter and stronger with healthier gums.

Eat a balanced diet

An unhealthy diet can also lead to mouth ulcers. If your diet is not balanced it will cause nutritional imbalances and this can cause sores in your mouth. Add a lot of fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet. Avoid alcohol, coffee and carbonated beverages and junk food. Drink a lot of water. If you make this a habit, your mouth ulcers will soon be a thing of the past.

Don’t ignore your vitamins

Vitamin deficiencies can also cause this condition. You need to get yourself checked for such deficiencies. Often, if you do not have enough vitamins B1 and B12, iron and zinc in your diet, it can lead to this condition. Alcohol depletes your vitamin B1 reserves and lack of red meat in your diet can cause vitamin B12 deficiency. Iron deficiency can anemia, which is another reason for this condition. Zinc deficiency can cause slow healing. If you suspect anything, consult your doctor. You may have to take supplements to cure this condition.