Malady alliterates with monsoon. But is it the first thing that you associate with the rainy season? Probably not. For most of us it means relief, a breather from unbearable heat, greenery at its best, rain-filled clouds and other visual delights. But there is no denying that those darling drops of rain bring along a host of ailments with them.

Chances of water contamination increase with the heavy downpour of monsoon, so does the risk of water bone diseases like typhoid, hepatitis E, diarrhoea and food poisoning. They are triggered by bacterial and viral infections stemming from contaminated water and food. While all these conditions need medical intervention, some simple home remedies alongside your medication can make the healing process faster and smoother. Here, we guide you on a few of them.

Basil

Inflammation and joint pain are complications associated with typhoid, a condition caused by Salmonella typhi (S.typhi) and characterised by high fever, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Basil, a traditional Indian herb, is endowed with antibacterial properties and is especially helpful for any bacterial infection including typhoid. It is also is known to ease achy joints and inflammation. Have it with your tea or honey. Mixing basil with ginger juice is also a good idea. Also Read - How to manage curly hair during monsoon: Dr. Reshmi Shettyra shares her tricks

Garlic

This is a kitchen regular in most Indian households. Its anti-oxidant and anti-bacterial properties make garlic an excellent home remedy for typhoid. Moreover, it boosts immunity and detoxifies blood while helping your kidneys flush out toxins. You can have it with warm water twice every day. Crush a clove of garlic, add it to a cup of warm water and let it rest for 5 minutes. Strain the solution and have it.

Cooked apple

When cooked, the cellulose present in apples becomes soft and is easy on the stomach. This is what makes it an ideal home remedy for diarrhoea, a condition triggered by bacteria and viruses and characterised by loose stool, frequent bowel movement, dehydration and abdominal cramps. Also, high volume of starch in apples makes aids in hardening stool.

Mint juice

Mint has a soothing impact on your tummy. It will help you in dealing with diarrhoea. Add one teaspoon of mint extract and lemon juice of the same amount to honey and have the concoction every day thrice a day.

Buttermilk

During an episode of diarrhoea, the inner lining of your stomach gets inflamed. Buttermilk comes with anti-inflammatory properties. Having this cooling drink twice a day will help in alleviating the symptoms of diarrhoea.

Bottle gourd juice

This vegetable is good for dealing with inflammation. Moreover, it has very high water content which helps dealing with the dehydration that accompanies diarrhoea. Have a glass of bottle gourd juice with a dash of salt.

Radish leaf juice

Hepatitis E is a liver condition which is characterised by excessive production of bile, a yellowish pigment in the blood. Radish or mooli helps in the detoxification of liver and plays an instrumental role in helping you get rid of bile. Blend radish leaves in a juicer and drink a glass of radish juice every day. Do this for 10 days to improve your liver function.

Tomato

This vegetable comes with a substance called lycopene which helps in the remission of liver tissue damage. So, having a glass of tomato juice on an empty stomach every morning is good for people living with hepatitis.