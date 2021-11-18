Migraine Remedy: This Common Kitchen Ingredient Might Help, Shares Mira Rajput

Even though not from tinsel town, Mira Rajput is exceptionally active on Instagram, treating her fans to glimpses into her life. Apart from being a fitness enthusiast, she also swears by ghar ke nuskhe to address all problems, ranging from beauty to health. Recently, she took to her social media account and shared a 'desi nuskha' for migraines.

A migraine is more than just a throbbing headache. This neurological condition causes excruciating throbbing pain that can keep you in bed for days! Pain, weariness, nausea, visual problems, numbness and tingling, irritation, difficulty speaking, temporary loss of eyesight, and other symptoms may be caused by movement, light, sound, and more.

What Does A Migraine Feel Like?

A migraine is a frequent neurological condition that manifests as a throbbing, pulsating headache on one side of the head. Physical exertion, lights, sounds, or smells are all likely to aggravate your migraine. It could linger for several hours or even days.

The exact cause of the condition is not known, migraine headaches seem to be related to changes in the brain or genes. For several years, changes in the blood flow of the brain were thought to be the cause of the problem, but now it is believed that overactive nerve cells in your brain send out messages that activate your trigeminal nerve, which provides you sensation in your head and face. This triggers the release of hormones like serotonin and calcitonin gene-related peptides in your body (CGRP). CGRP causes the blood vessels in your brain's lining to expand. Neurotransmitters then trigger inflammation and discomfort.

Check Out Mira's Post

With a cloth on her eyes, Mira posted a picture of herself on Instagram revealing a desi hack she does to get relief from migraine pain. She mentioned in the caption that training in the middle of the day had given her a migraine. She then claims that applying toasted black chickpeas or 'Kaala Channa' as 'Sek' to her eyes has always provided her with migraine relief. She wrote, "One of the hacks I've figured is this Channa-Sek. It's essentially Kaala Channa (Black chickpeas) toasted on the Tava wrapped up in a cloth napkin. Nicely warm, once placed on the eyes gives enormous relief. The channa easily fall into the crevices of the eye region (like those tiny marbles in eye pillows) and can be reused and re-toasted several times."

Further explaining that she does know how exactly it works and what's the science behind it. "Now I'm not sure whether it's the gentle pressure on the eyes, or the warmth (strange because Pitta aggravation seeks cooling) or some funny kind of placebo effect that I've fallen prey to, but it works every time," she added.