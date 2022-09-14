Magnesium Deficiency Can Lead To Heart Attack: 10 Foods To Add In Your Diet

If you are also dealing with deteriorating magnesium levels in your blood, include these 10 foods in your diet. These will not only boost your magnesium levels but will also promote heart health.

Magnesium deficiency, also known as hypomagnesemia, is a serious health condition which is often ignored. This happens because the symptoms associated with this condition don't appear until the condition gets worse. Some of the causes of hypomagnesemia may include - starvation, certain drugs acute or chronic diarrhoea, and gastric bypass surgery.

The worst thing about this condition is that when not treated on time, hypomagnesemia can damage the heart severely, leading to chronic heart conditions. Take a look at what symptoms can show up in your body when you have extremely low magnesium levels.

Symptoms Your Magnesium Levels Are Low

Health conditions come with certain signs and symptoms, here is a checklist for low levels of magnesium in your blood, take a look:

Muscle cramps Deteriorating existing health conditions Osteoporosis Fatigue and muscle weakness Spike in blood pressure, or hypertension Asthma Irregular heartbeat or palpitation

10 Foods To Improve Magnesium Levels In Your Body

Almonds

Nuts are great for your overall health. A handful of almonds can provide immense goodness for your heart, by maintaining healthy blood vessels and increasing antioxidants in the blood. It helps in reducing blood pressure, thereby improving blood flow. Soak 8-10 almonds at night and consume them the next morning. 1 ounce of almonds can provide you with 80 mg of magnesium.

Avocado

Avocados are rich in antioxidants and provide your boy with essential fats which are good for your heart health. It protects you from heart diseases, helps lower bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and increases levels of good cholesterol (HDL). Experts suggest that one cup of cubed avocado can provide your body with 44 mg of magnesium.

Bananas

Bananas are known as one of the best sources of potassium. but did you know that it also contains a high amount of magnesium? Yes, you heard that right. Magnesium is linked to lowering blood sugar levels, heart disease and blood pressure spikes. Experts say that one large banana contains 37 mg of magnesium.

Potato

When you consume one medium-sized baked potato, it provides you with about 28 mg of magnesium. And you already know how important magnesium is, for your body and overall health. The presence of the right amount of magnesium in your body can help your heart stay healthy and away from cardiovascular diseases.

Rice

Brown rice is considered to be one of the best alternatives to white rice when it comes to managing health conditions. This particular rice is a highly nutritious grain which is linked with supporting digestion, promoting good heart health, and reducing the risk of cancer. To make the picture look clearer here is the dissection - 100 gm of brown cooked rice gives you 43 mg of magnesium.

Soymilk

Magnesium is one of the most important minerals which resides in the heart's left ventricle. It helps in managing the amount of calcium that goes into the muscle cells. Therefore, when there is an acute deficiency of magnesium, the calcium goes out of control, which could lead to muscle cells hyper contracting causing a heart attack. Drinking one cup of soymilk can provide your body with 61 mg of magnesium.

Spinach

What comes to your mind when you hear the word poor heart health? Cholesterol, isn't it? Low magnesium levels can often go undetected until it becomes severe. However, it is your magnesium levels that are important to keep the heart healthy. Green leafy vegetables such as spinach contain 78 mg of magnesium (per half cup).

Yoghurt

Several factors together hinder the absorption process of magnesium - excess consumption of alcohol, diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting. All these can leave your body depleted of essential minerals. Magnesium is linked to blood pressure regulation and good heart health. Eating 8 ounces of low-fat, plain yoghurt can provide your body with 42 mg of magnesium.

Kidney Beans

A body deprives of magnesium is a house for chronic heart conditions, such as inflammation in the arteries, stroke, etc. Kidney beans are extremely nutritious and come packed with several health benefits. According to the studies, one cup of boiled kidney beans provides the body with 74.3 gm of magnesium.

Whole-Wheat Bread

Bread is considered bad for health, but if you swap your regular white bread with whole-wheat bread, then it can be a wonderful addition to your diet. How does it work? Well, the body always absorbs the required minerals from the food you eat, before excreting excess amounts through the kidneys. When your diet is poor and has fewer sources of magnesium, the absorption of the minerals gets deprived of magnesium. Bread are good sources of magnesium that you must add to your diet. Having just two slices of whole-wheat bread a day will provide 46 mg of magnesium.