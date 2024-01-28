Lower High Blood Cholesterol Levels: 7 Ayurvedic Tips To Flush Out Bad LDL Cholesterol Naturally

These 7 Ayurvedic tips can help you lower high cholesterol levels naturally without any medicine.

Cholesterol is a waxy-fatty substance that is found in every cell of the body. It is responsible for making hormones and building new cells. While this is one of the most important substances that the body needs to function properly, too much cholesterol can be extremely harmful. It can significantly contribute to the onset of several types of cardiac diseases. Which is why it is necessary to keep your cholesterol level under check. But the question is how? In this article, we explore the timeless medicinal system of Ayurveda and its ability to naturally reduce bad LDL cholesterol levels.

How To Naturally Lower Your Cholesterol Levels With Ayurvedic Herbs And Spices

Is it possible to lower your blood cholesterol levels naturally without any medicines? Yes, Ayurveda has the answer to this. Scroll down to learn what Ayurvedic herbs and spices you can add to your daily diet to flush out bad LDL levels naturally at home.

Triphala

Triphala, an Ayurvedic herbal combination of three fruits - Amla, Bibhitaki, Haritaki, is a known remedy for high cholesterol. Its antioxidants help reduce oxidative stress alongside cholesterol levels. Including Triphala, in any form, can be helpful in cholesterol control.

Garlic Cloves

Garlic, yet another powerful Ayurvedic solution for high cholesterol levels, contains allicin, a compound that aids cholesterol reduction. Incorporating garlic in food or consuming it supplementarily can aid in reducing LDL cholesterol and bettering heart health.

Curcumin Rich Turmeric

Hold high regard for Turmeric, a common Ayurvedic spice brimming with health benefits. It houses curcumin, a compound with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. Studies reveal curcumin's potential to lower LDL cholesterol and prevent arterial plaque buildup. Including turmeric in meals can be advantageous in handling cholesterol.

Guggul

Guggul, a Commiphora mukul tree resin, has centuries-old roots in Ayurveda. It is known for its cholesterol-reducing properties. Regular intake of Guggul supplements can efficiently manage high cholesterol levels.

Regular Exercise

Active physical routine paves the way for balanced cholesterol levels. Opting for aerobic activities such as walking or cycling can boost good cholesterol and curb its bad counterpart. Aiming for moderate exercise for at least half an hour most days can effectively control cholesterol.

Follow A Healthy Diet

A heart-healthy diet is another important step that you need to maintain when trying to keep cholesterol levels under control. As per Ayurveda, you must add lots of fiber-rich foods such as fruits, veggies, whole grains, and pulses to your diet.

Say Bye Bye To Stress

Stress is not only bad for your mental health, but can also contribute to high cholesterol levels. As per experts, persistent stress can increase cholesterol levels twice than any other contributor mentioned above. In case you are a victim of this risk factor, make sure to calm down your inner self using specialized yoga techniques such as meditation and yoga, followed by adequate rest and self-care.

Important Note: Actively managing cholesterol levels is an important step to keep heart diseases at bay. However, it is important to understand that each body is different and behaves differently to each diet change. Make sure to consult your doctor before making any changes to your daily routine.