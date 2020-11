If you are worried about the dark colour of your vagina, then try these easy home remedies to lighten it.

Vagina is one of the most delicate parts of the body, and it is essential to follow proper hygiene practices to keep it clean. It also appears darker as compared to other parts of the body. You must have tried an array of products to get rid of the darkness. However, it can be dangerous if you use a product that contains harsh chemicals as the vaginal skin is sensitive. They can cause allergic reactions as well. But why resort to such products when you can use natural remedies to lighten it? Here are 5 home remedies to whiten your vaginal area naturally. Also Read - This is what you need to do if your vagina feels sore after a steamy session of sex

Home Remedies To Lighten Your Vagina

Aloe Vera + Turmeric

When these ingredients come together, they work wonders for the skin. They both contain minerals, vitamins and amino acids that provide relief from many skin health problems. Applying this mixture will help whiten the skin and get rid of vaginal darkness. Also Read - Yes, baking soda and yogurt can keep your vagina free of bacteria

How to use: Mix a teaspoon of aloe vera gel with a pinch of turmeric in a bowl. Apply the paste directly on the affected area. Leave it for thirty minutes and rinse. Do this daily to get rid of the darkness and lighten your vagina. Also Read - Want to get rid of dark skin around nails? First know what causes it

Potato Juice + Turmeric

Potato juice has astringent qualities that help remove excess oil and tone the skin. Turmeric, on the other hand, acts as a natural antiseptic that helps prevent infections.

How to use: Peel half a potato and extract its juice. Add a pinch of turmeric to the juice. Now, apply the mixture on the affected area and let it sit for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Using this remedy once a week for a month can help lighten the area.

Lemon + Coconut Oil

Lemons contain vitamin C, which helps treat hyperpigmentation. Coconut oil acts as a natural moisturizer that makes the skin soft and supple. However, make sure you do not have any open cuts or skin infections before you try this remedy.

How to use: In a bowl, combine a tablespoon of coconut oil with the juice of half a lemon. Apply the mixture on the affected area and massage for a few minutes. Wash the area clean using water. Do this every day to see effective results.

Yoghurt

Yoghurt aids a lot of skin woes. It contains vitamin B12, which lightens skin discolouration and brightens the dulls skin. It also reduces dark spots. The lactic acid present in yoghurt also helps moisturize and nourish dry skin.

How to use: Simply rub yoghurt into the affected area and leave for about 15 minutes. Wash it off with lukewarm water. Do this every alternate day to lighten your vagina.

Papaya

Papaya is rich in vitamins A and C, both of which show powerful benefits to your skin. Not only will it reduce darkness, but also smoothens the skin.

How to use: Mash some papaya and make pulp. Apply it to the vaginal area by rubbing it smoothly for 10-15 minutes. Do this every alternate day for effective results.

Note: Since vagina is a sensitive area, make sure you do a patch test prior to using these remedies. Consult a professional in case you experience any problems.